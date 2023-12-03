What is it?
A cutting-edge measuring tool and smart ruler.
Good points?
Its main feature is the effortless unit conversion, allowing users to switch between metric, imperial, and fractions with a simple swipe.
The inclusion of a smart scale sets the NeoRuler apart, enabling users to define customised scales for on-the-fly measurements.
A space divider function further enhances efficiency, facilitating quick single or multi-divisions of a length.
The Meazor mobile app helps create detailed plans and models based on your measurements. The app also supports a variety of file types, including JPG, XLS, PDF and DXF for CAD applications. A 2D to 3D photo mode is impressive by displaying measurements of an object in an image.
Its design is not only aesthetically pleasing with a 2.89 centimetres (1.14-inch) backlit, true-colour LCD display, but also durable, featuring a robust aluminium chassis with a stainless-steel blade.
Its measurement accuracy of plus or minus 0.1mm ensures reliable and precise results. The 1,000 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery provides ample power for extended use.
The NeoRuler's performance is driven by an ARM Cortex-M4 processor and a 4,096-grade magnetic encoder. A dynamic array of 300 LED lights highlights exact measurements, enhancing visibility.
Its modular design allows users to attach various accessory kits, including a reading kit with a magnifying glass, a drafting kit for precise marking and a calliper kit for measuring physical objects.
Bad points?
The calliper kit takes quite a bit of adjusting to get the resistance correct but not a huge gripe.
Best for ...
Designers and engineers who rely on precise measurements to complete projects.
Avoid if ...
You regularly work with larger materials longer than 45cm (18in).
Score: 9/10.
Hozo Designs NeoRuler, £105 (hozodesign.com)
