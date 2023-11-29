A rare Banksy artwork is set to go under the hammer in Glasgow.
The work, named 'AGILE', is expected to fetch between £40,000 and £60,000 when it goes up for auction with McTear's in December.
A hand-finished, seven colour screenprint on card, the piece includes a rare personal dedication from the artist.
It will be familiar to Banksy collectors and enthusiasts, as 50 limited edition prints were sold on the Legacy of War Foundation website in 2022 as part of a fundraising campaign to support civilians affected by the war in Ukraine.
The sale attracted 1.3 million applications for the pieces.
However, this signed work was not part of the initial limited edition of 50 , but was produced as a gift to the current vendor, with a personal dedication "Thanks Chris" alongside a peace symbol.
The lot is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity from Pest Control, Banksy's verification platform.
The artwork itself features a white mouse sliding down a freight box marked 'FRAGILE,' the rodent’s claws have scratched out the 'F' and 'R,' leaving behind the word 'AGILE’ – thought to be a nod to the resilience of the Ukrainian people.
It is believed the distinctive scratch marks were made using a pizza cutter, with each print featuring a different scratch pattern. The serial number on the freight box is a reference to the completion date of the artwork.
McTear’s Director Magda Ketterer said: "This is an important and evocative work that showcases the artist’s unique style, with his trademark ‘rodent’ image at the heart of the piece.
"We rarely see Banksy works of this quality come to auction in Scotland, and it is wonderful that it will go under the hammer in Glasgow, a city that is close to the artist’s heart.
“The personal dedication and the fact that this piece was produced separately from the original edition of 50, lift this artwork to a different level. We anticipate significant interest from art enthusiasts across the UK and overseas, and we are looking forward to a lively sale in December.”
‘AGILE’ will feature in McTear’s The Scottish Contemporary Art Auction on Thursday, December 14. For more information visit www.mctears.co.uk.
