The survey found 61% of people thought he should quit, with 31% saying he should stay remain in post.

Full details of the poll are due to be released shortly.

READ MORE: Michael Matheson on 'last life' as Humza Yousaf's patience wears thin

Mr Matheson was asked about the main figures at a press conference launching the NHS winter plan this morning.

He said: “Look, I recognise some of the public concern around this matter and as I set out in parliament, as soon as I became aware that there had been use of my iPad for personal purposes, I took immediate action to ensure that parliament was fully reimbursed for that.”

He insisted he was “focused on doing my job” to support the NHS ahead of winter.

READ MORE: Subscriptions from The Herald (heraldscotland.com)

“The First Minister has been very clear about me making sure that I continue to drive forward the NHS to support its recovery.

"That’s what I’m focused on doing.”

Mr Matheson initially claimed the device had been used for legitimate parliamentary purposes while he was on a family holiday to Morocco.

But after coming under sustained pressure he admitted that the charges had been run up by his teenage sons using his parliamentary iPad as a hotspot to watch football games during the trip.

READ MORE: Michael Matheson probe to work 'quickly' but no in-person grilling

The bill was initially set to be covered by the public purse through a mixture of Mr Matheson’s expenses and office costs, but after the row erupted, he announced he would pay the bill in full personally.

He has faced sustained calls to resign or be sacked over the issue, after he told journalists there had been no personal use of the device.

Last week the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB) confirmed it would investigate Mr Matheson and potentially refer him to parliament’s standards, procedures and public appointments committee.

The SPCB said it would seek to complete the work “promptly”. In a letter to Alison Johnstone, the presiding officer, who is on leave following surgery, Craig Hoy, the Scottish Conservative chairman, called for a timetable to be set out.

“The significant amount of interest generated from this scandal means it is imperative for the SPCB to provide details about this investigation so that the public can be confident that a thorough investigation has occurred and that it won’t be a whitewash,” he wrote.

Mr Hoy asked when the investigation was due to be completed, when findings would be published, if Mr Matheson would be given advanced sight of the report, and if correspondence between Holyrood officials and the health secretary would be published.

Mr Hoy also pushed the presiding officer on whether there will be a full parliamentary debate on the findings.

“If these outstanding queries are addressed, that would give the public the reassurance they need that this investigation will be comprehensive and will answer why Michael Matheson felt it was appropriate to claim nearly £11,000 from the taxpayer to pay for the bill he incurred whilst on holiday.”

A spokesman for the Scottish parliament said earlier this week: “The SPCB’s investigation will proceed quickly and with due regard to the need for a fair process and the requirements of the code of conduct set by Parliament.

“Due process requires that Mr Matheson will be invited to contribute evidence in writing following the personal statement he made to Parliament on November 16.

“The SPCB has already made clear that in the interest of fairness to all, and to avoid prejudicing the investigation, it will not comment on any further matters that could have a bearing on this process or provide a running commentary.