MORE than 60% of Scottish voters think Michael Matheson should resign from the Cabinet over his £11,000 roaming charges bill for his parliamentary iPad.
An Ipsos poll for STV News asked the public if they thought the health secretary should keep his ministerial job or resign.
The survey found 61% of people thought he should quit, with 31% saying he should stay remain in post.
Full details of the poll are due to be released shortly.
READ MORE: Michael Matheson on 'last life' as Humza Yousaf's patience wears thin
Mr Matheson was asked about the main figures at a press conference launching the NHS winter plan this morning.
He said: “Look, I recognise some of the public concern around this matter and as I set out in parliament, as soon as I became aware that there had been use of my iPad for personal purposes, I took immediate action to ensure that parliament was fully reimbursed for that.”
He insisted he was “focused on doing my job” to support the NHS ahead of winter.
READ MORE: Subscriptions from The Herald (heraldscotland.com)
“The First Minister has been very clear about me making sure that I continue to drive forward the NHS to support its recovery.
"That’s what I’m focused on doing.”
Mr Matheson initially claimed the device had been used for legitimate parliamentary purposes while he was on a family holiday to Morocco.
But after coming under sustained pressure he admitted that the charges had been run up by his teenage sons using his parliamentary iPad as a hotspot to watch football games during the trip.
READ MORE: Michael Matheson probe to work 'quickly' but no in-person grilling
The bill was initially set to be covered by the public purse through a mixture of Mr Matheson’s expenses and office costs, but after the row erupted, he announced he would pay the bill in full personally.
He has faced sustained calls to resign or be sacked over the issue, after he told journalists there had been no personal use of the device.
Last week the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB) confirmed it would investigate Mr Matheson and potentially refer him to parliament’s standards, procedures and public appointments committee.
The SPCB said it would seek to complete the work “promptly”. In a letter to Alison Johnstone, the presiding officer, who is on leave following surgery, Craig Hoy, the Scottish Conservative chairman, called for a timetable to be set out.
“The significant amount of interest generated from this scandal means it is imperative for the SPCB to provide details about this investigation so that the public can be confident that a thorough investigation has occurred and that it won’t be a whitewash,” he wrote.
Mr Hoy asked when the investigation was due to be completed, when findings would be published, if Mr Matheson would be given advanced sight of the report, and if correspondence between Holyrood officials and the health secretary would be published.
Mr Hoy also pushed the presiding officer on whether there will be a full parliamentary debate on the findings.
“If these outstanding queries are addressed, that would give the public the reassurance they need that this investigation will be comprehensive and will answer why Michael Matheson felt it was appropriate to claim nearly £11,000 from the taxpayer to pay for the bill he incurred whilst on holiday.”
A spokesman for the Scottish parliament said earlier this week: “The SPCB’s investigation will proceed quickly and with due regard to the need for a fair process and the requirements of the code of conduct set by Parliament.
“Due process requires that Mr Matheson will be invited to contribute evidence in writing following the personal statement he made to Parliament on November 16.
“The SPCB has already made clear that in the interest of fairness to all, and to avoid prejudicing the investigation, it will not comment on any further matters that could have a bearing on this process or provide a running commentary.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel