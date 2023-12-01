Why do you go there?

It’s a volcano. In the middle of the city. It just feels like such an escape into nature without having to get out of town. Revitalising and refreshing. It recharges the batteries beautifully.

How often do you go?

Not nearly often enough. It’s difficult to make the time to just go and wander in nature these days, which is what the whole park is wonderful for.

The last time I was there properly was when I was doing couch-to-5K with our daughter, and we did the final run around the hill on a beautiful sunny day. If I’m ever driving in the area and going through the park is an option, I usually choose it because even passing through you get a little hit of that awe and serenity.

Author Justin Lee Anderson (Image: JLA)

How did you discover it?

As a kid, I lived at Meadowbank, and almost every Sunday afternoon my friends and I would walk up to Holyrood Park with a football and play there for hours until we all went home in time to watch the weekend’s highlights on Scotsport.

We’d take empty Barr’s juice bottles and fill them with water from the wee spring that you used to be able to reach through the bars to access. Glory days.

What’s your favourite memory?

When I was about 14, a friend convinced me we should climb the sheer cliff face behind St Anthony’s Chapel. I followed him and was halfway up when I realised that I was stuck and couldn’t see the next handhold. After a moment of terror, my friend managed to talk me up, following his route. Never have I been more glad to be on solid ground than when I reached the top.

Who do you take?

These days, family. My son’s been asking for a wee while to go and climb Arthur’s Seat again, so we’ll definitely make time for that when the weather warms up. I will have to remember the bug spray for the flying ants at the top, though.

What do you take?

Lots of photographs, usually. I edited a guidebook to Edinburgh for a few years and I took a lot of photos for it. Some of the ones of Arthur’s Seat are amongst my favourites to this day.

What do you leave behind?

Stress. It’s a great place for releasing the tension and relaxing your shoulders. Probably a few pounds in weight too, after climbing to the top.

Sum it up in five words.

Serene. Majestic. Refreshing. Historic. Nature.

What other travel spot is on your wish list?

I’m desperate to get to Barcelona one day. I love the city’s architecture and it’s the setting for one of my favourite books, The Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafon.

Justin Lee Anderson is the author of fantasy series The Eidyn Saga, set in the fictional titular country and based on Edinburgh’s history and etymology. Book 2: The Bitter Crown (Orbit, £9.99), is out on Thursday