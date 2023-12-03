CARA was founded in 1933 in response to the Nazis expelling a significant number of academics from German universities on the basis of their ethnic background or political beliefs. Originally known as the Academic Assistance Council, its founding statements was signed by prominent academics including John Maynard Keynes, and Albert Einstein’s final speech in Europe was made during a major fundraising event for the organisation at the Albert Hall on London.

Over the past 90 years the organisation has supported, assisted and helped to rescue thousands of academics, including several Nobel Prize winners.

Today, CARA’s patrons include the journalist Jon Snow and Dr Rowan Williams, the former Archbishop of Canterbury. In recent years, the organisation has seen increased activity in both Afghanistan and Ukraine, but is also helping individuals from countries such as Myanmar and Sudan.

According to CARA, 65% of UK higher education institutions are engaged in their work. More than twenty rescued academics are currently working in Scottish universities, with more to arrive soon.