Leading branded manufacturers further indicated that they aim to use future reductions in input costs to offer customers more promotions, rather than cut standard prices.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), annual food price inflation fell to 10.1% in October from 12.2% in September. It marked the 16th consecutive month of double-digit percentage increases, with prices approximately 30% higher in than in October 2021.

The CMA said overall profit margins have fallen across most branded manufacturers since 2021, mainly because of a fall in sales volumes as consumers have switched to cheaper own-label alternatives.

In all but one of the 10 product categories where the CMA conducted a deeper examination, consumers have either reduced their consumption or switched away to own-label alternatives. The exception was baby formula, where prices in the UK have increased by 25% during the past two years.

Similar to other products the CMA examined, evidence suggests that branded suppliers of baby formula have also increased their prices by more than their input costs. In addition, the watchdog noted that the market is highly concentrated with two firms commanding an 85% share of sales.

With limited availability of own-brand alternatives, the CMA found limited evidence of parents switching to cheaper options. This has allowed the brands to maintain high profit margins during the past two years.

According to market share figures, Danone, which makes the Cow & Gate and Aptamil brands, has a 71% share of the UK baby formula market. Nestlé, which owns SMA and Little Steps, has a 14% share.

The CMA is launching a further investigation into the baby formula market, and will report its findings next year.

“Food price inflation has put huge strain on household budgets, so it is vital competition issues aren't adding to the problem," CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said. "While in most cases the leading brands have raised prices more than their own cost increases, own label products are generally providing cheaper alternatives.

“The picture is different when it comes to baby formula, with little evidence that people are switching to cheaper products and limited own label alternatives. We’re concerned that parents may not always have the right information to make informed choices and that suppliers may not have strong incentives to offer infant formula at competitive prices."

The watchdog is also set to launch an examination of the use of loyalty card schemes in supermarket pricing, which is due to get underway early next year.

“We have also seen an increase in the use of loyalty scheme pricing by supermarkets, which means that price promotions are only available to people who sign up for loyalty cards," Ms Cardell said. "This raises a number of questions about the impact of loyalty scheme pricing on consumers and competition and the CMA will launch a review in January 2024.”

New whisky facility targets expanding single cask market

A new whisky bottling facility near Perth is set to service the rapidly growing market in single cask ownership.

Auld Bond Bottlers (ABB) is a 10,000 square foot facility originally earmarked as an on-farm diversification, but the cost of converting redundant barns proved prohibitive.

The business is the brainchild of John Thompson and business partner Vikki Bruce who both hail from farming families.

easyJet expands in Glasgow as it roars back into profit

Shares in easyJet closed up 4% last night after the airline roared back into profit and announced a further expansion of its presence at Glasgow Airport, while rewarding investors with the resumption of dividend payments.

The Luton-based airline highlighted a record summer performance as it defied higher fuel costs to report a pre-tax profit of £455 million for the year ended September 30, following a loss of £178m the previous time.