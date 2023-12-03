This sounds familiar.

Chances are you are thinking of its predecessor Shark with Steve Backshall, which aired in 2021. This new four-part Sky Nature series follows a similar theme as the naturalist and explorer free dives with whales and dolphins.

According to the blurb, the programme will allow viewers “to witness rarely seen behaviours from these extraordinary mammals”.

Such as?

Through spectacular and awe-inspiring natural history sequences, this time it is the turn of sperm and humpback whales, orcas and bottlenose dolphins to take centre stage.

The show will examine the fascinating intricacies of their close-knit family units and complex social relationships, revealing some surprising behaviours.

Anything else?

Backshall, who is the Sky Ocean Hero Ambassador, works alongside scientists in a bid to highlight uncomfortable truths about how overfishing, pollution and the ever-changing ocean environment is affecting whales and dolphins.

He says: “The surface of the world’s ocean is the hottest it’s ever been – our sea life is in danger and we need to take urgent action.

Whale with Steve Backshall (Image: SKY)

“Visiting the habitats of these remarkable mammals put into sharp focus how integral they are to our oceans’ health and why we must do everything we can to reduce threats to their existence.”

When can I watch?

Whale with Steve Backshall begins on Sky Nature and NOW, tonight, 8pm.