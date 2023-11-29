The event has been jointly organised by the Scottish Cancer Foundation (SCF) and the Royal Society of Edinburgh (RSE) and will be chaired by Dundee University cancer surgeon, Professor Robert Steele, who is a fellow of the RSE and chair of the SCF.

READ MORE:

Prof Steele, who chaired the UK's National Screening Committee from 2016 until 2022, said: “Friday’s event is a unique opportunity to learn about how research can be brought to bear on the prevention of cancer.

"Dr Weiderpass is better placed than anyone to shed light on how we can move forward in this challenging area and reduce the numbers of cancer deaths worldwide.

“We have made great advances in recent years in treating cancer but much more needs to be done to prevent it in the first place if we are to reduce the pain and suffering caused by the disease.”

According to IARC, worldwide cancer incidence is projected to soar by 56% from 19.3 million cases per year in 2020 to 30.2 million by 2040.

In Scotland, the increase is expected to be slower but still significant - going from an average of 34,500 cases in 2019-2021 to more than 42,000 cases annually by 2038- 2040.

Cancer incidence is projected to increase by nearly a quarter by the end of next decade (Image: PHS)

Most of the increase is being driven by an ageing population, but avoidable lifestyle factors such as smoking, obesity, and excess alcohol consumption are also contributing.

Over the course of the century, cancer is set to become the leading cause of premature death worldwide and will be the biggest single barrier to increasing life expectancy.

Dr Weiderpass said that half of these cases are potentially avoidable, but prevention measures are nowhere near where they need to be.

She said: “Prevention measures in terms of investment and political commitment lag far behind investment in cancer therapies and curative treatments.”

In November this year the World Health Organisation (WHO) and IARC issued a joint statement highlighting that an estimated 740,000 cases of cancer worldwide are caused by alcohol each year.

Even ‘light’ or ‘moderate’ drinking increases the risk, said IARC, adding that "no safe amount of alcohol consumption can be established”.

The talk is free to attend. Tickets can be obtained here.