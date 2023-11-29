Jet2holidays is adding the Greek island of Symi to its programme for summer 2024 from Glasgow and Edinburgh airports.
It said: “In response to enormous demand from customers and independent travel agents in Scotland looking to book a holiday to Greece, the UK’s largest tour operator has put holidays to Symi on sale for next summer.”
Holidaymakers will be able to access this new destination from Edinburgh and Glasgow Airports between April and October via Rhodes Airport, Jet2 noted, with up to two services a week on Tuesday and Saturday from Edinburgh Airport, and up to three flights a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Glasgow Airport.
Jet2holidays said: “Operating during peak periods to Rhodes by award-winning airline Jet2.com, customers and independent travel agents have plenty of opportunity to book holidays to this satellite island off Rhodes.”
"On arrival at Rhodes Airport, customers will receive accommodation in Rhodes for the first night of their holiday before continuing their journey to Symi the following day by ferry, which takes around one-and-a-half hours. After arriving in Symi, customers will be transported from the port to their chosen accommodation.”
Located in the south-east Aegean, 24 miles north of Rhodes, Symi is part of the Dodecanese islands.
Jet2holidays said: “Known for its beaches, harbour at Symi Town and surrounded by colourful, authentic Greek houses tumbling down the hillside, it is the perfect choice for holidaymakers who want to relax and soak up the slow pace of Greek life.”
The operator is offering holidays to three locations in Symi, which are Symi Town, Pedi and Emporios, and a choice of four hotels, which are Pedi Beach Hotel, Iapetos Village Hotel, Opera House Apartments and Niriides Hotel & Apartments.
Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “As the UK’s largest tour operator, our summer 2024 programme is already jam-packed full of choice and flexibility. Given the strong demand we are seeing, we are delighted to be expanding our enormous programme even more and adding Symi to our Jet2holidays’ portfolio from Edinburgh and Glasgow airports.
“Greece is proving to be a popular choice of holiday destination for next summer, so we have no doubt that this new addition will be much sought-after by customers and independent travel agents in Scotland… We are confident that our package holidays to Symi will be a huge success from Edinburgh and Glasgow airports”
Jet2holidays said: “As a result of today’s announcement, Jet2holidays has an unrivalled choice of destinations on sale across Greece from Scotland for summer 2024. The company will operate to five destinations in Greece, Corfu, Crete (Heraklion), Kefalonia, Rhodes and Zante, from Glasgow Airport, and eight gateways, Corfu, Crete (Heraklion), Kos, Preveza, Rhodes, Santorini, Halkidiki and Zante, from Edinburgh Airport.
