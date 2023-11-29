READ MORE: Harvie axes pledge to clean up 1m homes as heat pumps plan unveiled

"Dread knowing that they simply cannot afford to pay their energy bills," he continued. "So, in that context, can I ask the Prime Minister does he regret offering no financial mechanism whatsoever towards families this winter?”

Mr Sunak said that it was "simply not right to say that there isn’t support for families this winter, there’s been considerable support this year for energy bills.”

Mr Flynn then mocked the Prime Minister's considerable wealth. Mr Sunak, a former hedge fund manager and his wife, Akshata Murty, have an estimated worth of about £529m.

"I appreciate it's difficult for the Prime Minister to empathise when he quite clearly can't understand, but to be clear to both him and indeed the whole house this isn't a matter of energy production.

"Scotland produces six times more gas than we consume, and only two-thirds of our electricity already comes from renewable resources.

"This is a consequence of decades of failed energy policy here in Westminster and those of us on these benches, we believe that Scotland's energy wealth and our energy resource should benefit the people of Scotland. Why doesn't he?"

Mr Sunak replied: "The entire energy grid infrastructure in this country is integrated which brings benefits to people in every part of our United Kingdom.

"But when it comes to supporting people with energy bills, that's why earlier this year, we increased benefits to the highest rate on record.

"It's why we've provided a cost of living payments worth £900 on top of regular support. And it was right not to wait till the last moment to give people that support, we gave it to them earlier this year, so they would have the security they need going into winter.

"And as I said, on top of the money for pensioners, and when there are cold snaps, we have cold weather payments that kick in and the warm homes discount providing an extra £150 to the most vulnerable households.

"All of that is the most considerable action taken by any government to help people with their energy bills.

Earlier, the Prime Minister appeared to escalate a diplomatic row with Greece, accusing the country’s leader of trying to “grandstand” over the Elgin Marbles.

On Tuesday, the Tory leader cancelled a planned meeting with Kyriakos Mitsotakis after the Greek leader reiterated his government's long-standing call for the British Museum to return the sculptures taken from the Pantheon in the early 19th century.

“I mean, it’s as if I told you that you would cut the Mona Lisa in half, and you will have half of it at the Louvre and half of it at the British Museum, do you think your viewers would appreciate the beauty of the painting in such a way?” he told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday

Defending his actions in the Commons, Mr Sunak said: “It was clear that the purpose of the meeting was not to discuss substantive issues for the future, but rather to grandstand and relitigate issues of the past.”

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir Starmer – who met Mr Mitsotakis during his visit to London – accused Mr Sunak of trying to “humiliate” the Greek premier.

The Labour leader accused the Tory leader of “small politics” over the row.

The Prime Minister told Sir Keir: “Of course, we’re always happy to discuss important topics of substance with our allies like tackling illegal migration or indeed strengthening our security.

“But when it was clear that the purpose of the meeting was not to discuss substantive issues for the future, but rather to grandstand and relitigate issues of the past, it wasn’t appropriate.

“But furthermore, when specific commitments and specific assurances on that topic were made to this country, and then were broken, it may seem alien to him but my view is when people make commitments, they should keep them.”

Sir Keir told MPs: “I discussed with the Greek prime minister the economy, security, immigration, I also told him we wouldn’t change the law regarding the marbles. It’s not that difficult, Prime Minister.”

In response, Mr Sunak said: “No-one will be surprised that he’s backing an EU country over Britain, just this last week he was asked which song best sums up the Labour Party.

“What did he come up with? Well, he showed his true colours and chose Ode to Joy, literally the anthem of the European Union, and he will back Brussels over Britain every single time.”

Sir Keir said: “Let me get this straight, the Prime Minister is now saying that meeting the prime minister of Greece is somehow supporting the EU instead of discussing serious issues.”

Downing Street later denied Mr Sunak was insulting the leader of a Nato ally to distract from domestic migration figures,

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said “assurances” the UK had sought were “not adhered to”.

Asked why it took until Monday to cancel the planned meeting if assurances about the topic were apparently broken on Sunday morning, he said: “There were discussions on Monday and then the meeting didn’t go ahead.”