The SNP minister’s use of expenses to cover the bill is currently being investigated by authorities at Holyrood.

Mr Matheson admitted earlier this month the bill had been caused by his teenage sons using the iPad as a hotspot to watch football during a family holiday to Morocco last Christmas.

That admission came just days after he told journalists there had not been any personal use of the device.

While he has now agreed to pay back the full cost of the data bill, opposition parties have called on him to resign or be sacked.

Ipsos found 61% believe Mr Matheson should go, while 31% feel he should stay on as Health Secretary.

A total of 1,004 Scottish adults were polled between November 20 and 26.

Among 2021 SNP voters, 52% said he should resign and 44% said he should stay.