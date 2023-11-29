Warnings are currently in place between 5pm on Wednesday (November 29) and 11am on Thursday (November 30), and from 5pm on Thursday until 11am on Friday (December 1).

Roads and railways are likely to be affected by the icy blast, with those travelling told to expect possible disruption and longer journey times by road, bus, and train services.

There is likely to be icy patches on untreated roads, pavements, and cycle paths, with drivers in the north east warned to beware of black ice.

Clear spells for many through Wednesday evening 🌖



Showers continuing in northeast England, Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland, turning to snow over the higher ground 🌨️⚠️



Cold with temperatures falling under the clear skies, with the risk of icy stretches ❄️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/iv9ejVYlux — Met Office (@metoffice) November 29, 2023

Meanwhile, pedestrians have been alerted of potential injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Traffic Scotland has told drivers not to travel in hazardous conditions unless there is no other option.

Road closures, updates and warnings in Scotland

A939 snow gates closed at Lecht (Cokbridge to Tomintoul), Aberdeenshire

North East trunk roads : Drivers warned of black ice on roads

A83 near Tarbert: Resurfacing works north of Erines postponed until December 5

A83 near Tarbert: Works south of West Tarbert postponed until December 6 and 7

How to drive safely in the snow and on icy roads

Traffic Scotland has shared safety advice for drivers in snowy and icy conditions.

When conditions are hazardous, motorists are told not to drive unless there is no other option.

Before setting off, make sure you have full visibility through your windscreen and de-ice the car inside and out.

Check lights and windscreen wipers are in full working order and that you have more petrol than you need for the journey.

Have an emergency travel kit ready with supplies in case you get stuck or break down in the snow.

Be aware stopping distance will be at least 10 times higher on cold, icy roads than normal. And use winter tyres with more traction if possible.