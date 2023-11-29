Tributes have been paid to the former Conservative MSP, MP and Scotland Office minister, Lord James Douglas-Hamilton, who has died at the age of 81.
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross described him as a "an extremely distinguished politician at both Westminster and Holyrood."
He added: "He was a true gentleman whose popularity crossed all political divides. His career in local government, Holyrood and Westminster was distinguished by the courtesy and respect he showed to everyone.
]“In 1999, the newly-created Scottish Parliament benefited from the wisdom and gravitas Lord James brought to proceedings, and which was honed during his 23 years as a highly-effective MP and latterly government minister.
“I had the pleasure of meeting him when we were both in Westminster and his passion and interest in Scottish politics never waned. He will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.”
The SNP President, Michael Russell described the peer as a "kind and considerate man who gave his life to public service."
He added: "I had the privilege to serve alongside Lord James on the first bureau of the Scottish Parliament.
"His originality was memorable and I was lucky to travel abroad with him on delegations on two occasions when I greatly enjoyed his company at formal and informal occasions.
"His speech in the Act of Settlement in the first year of the Parliament is still regarded as one of the best ever delivered at Holyrood and that ability to express important things clearly, his devotion to serving his constituents, his previous Parliamentary and Ministerial career at Westminster and his later service as a dedicated working member of the House of Lords are all hallmarks of his huge contribution to public life in Scotland which should be long celebrated and remembered.
"He will be much missed across the parties, a rare thing which speaks volumes about his unique blend of charm, wit and political ability.”
Taking to X, the site formerly known as Twitter, former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson said:"As well as unstinting service to politics, public service and our party, Lord James added a heap of personality too. Kind, witty and a gentleman.
"A wise head, he was hugely supportive to generations of young Turks coming up through the ranks. The stories will be told fondly."
As well as unstinting service to politics, public service and our party, Lord James added a heap of personality too.— Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonPC) November 29, 2023
Kind, witty and a gentleman. A wise head, he was hugely supportive to generations of young Turks coming up through the ranks.
The stories will be told fondly. https://t.co/ZmtKjB5cKQ
Former deputy first minister, John Swinney described the peer as "a kind and considerate man who served his country with distinction."
"He was MP for Edinburgh West as I grew up and he always asked after my parents when we got to know each other later in life. My sympathy to his family," he added.
Lord Douglas-Hamilton was first elected to Parliament at the October 1974 election, holding the Edinburgh West seat until the 1997 Labour landslide.
During his time in the Commons, he served in the Scottish Office, under both Margaret Thatcher and John Major.
He served as a list MSP for Lothian from 1999 to 2007 and then sat in the Lords until earlier this year.
News of his death was announced by the Lord Speaker on Wednesday afternoon.
Christine Jardine, the current MP for Edinburgh West, tweeted: "So sad to hear of the passing of Lord James Douglas Hamilton, former MP for Edinburgh West. I met him often in my career and he was always such a gentleman, with a kind word and genuine concern for those he served."
Tory MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston added: "Very sad to hear of Lord James’ passing. I’ve fond memories of chats over drinks in Deacon Brodies, a wonderful Trafalgar Night Dinner address he gave about two of his ancestors’ relationships with Horatio Nelson, and his event in Holyrood with Ronnie Corbett. A very kind man."
Jackson Carlaw called him a "wonderful man."
"Page Boy at Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation, stories of Khrushchev staying as a house guest, author of both a compelling book on the Hess misadventure to meet his father & a hugely entertaining autobiog 'After You Prime Minister'. So generous & liked by so many."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel