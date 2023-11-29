There was trouble before and after the match, as well as during the 90 minutes, and 11 arrests have now been made.

A statement from Police Scotland said: "Following an investigation, officers have arrested and charged 11 men, aged between 15 and 30, in connection with disorder offences experienced before, during, and after the Motherwell vs Celtic football fixture held at Fir Park on Saturday, 30 September, 2023.

"Reports have been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

"At the time of the fixture officers worked with stewards to minimise disruption and ensure the safety of all involved. One steward and one police officer were injured during an incident prior to kick-off."