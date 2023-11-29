As the festive season unfolds, 29 States beckons diners with an exquisite array of special lunch and dinner offers that capture the essence of Christmas while celebrating the rich tapestry of Indian cuisine.

This gastronomic destination serves as a delightful escape, offering a fusion of authentic Indian dishes prepared with finesse and a festive touch.

The Christmas lunch offerings feature an assortment of classic dishes that evoke the spirit of celebration.

The lunch menu showcases a variety of succulent kebabs, aromatic biryanis, and creamy curries, providing a perfect midday feast for both individuals and groups looking to indulge in the richness of Indian cuisine. From the fiery spices of the North to the aromatic subtleties of the South, every dish is crafted with precision and passion.

For those seeking a more opulent dining experience, the Christmas dinner specials at 29 States are a culinary extravaganza. The evening menu boasts an assortment of indulgent dishes designed to tantalise the taste buds and create lasting memories.

Patrons can savour the divine flavours of signature dishes, meticulously curated to offer a symphony of tastes and textures. From the velvety Butter Chicken to the robust flavours of Rogan Josh, each dish is a testament to the chef's mastery of spices and culinary finesse.

The 29 States restaurant is also locally praised for its impeccable Indian takeaway service. Beyond the doors of the restaurant, a world of authentic Indian flavours awaits those seeking the convenience and comfort of enjoying exquisite cuisine in their own homes.

Their Indian takeaway menu is a treasure trove of culinary delights, featuring an extensive selection of dishes and what sets their takeaway service apart is the seamless efficiency and attention to detail. The staff ensures that every order is meticulously prepared, maintaining the integrity of flavours while packaging it securely for takeaway.

Customers experience the same warmth and hospitality through their takeaway service, with friendly staff ready to assist and guide patrons through the menu, ensuring 29 States' commitment to quality extends to their takeaway service, offering a convenient and flavoursome option for those craving authentic Indian cuisine, all within the comfort of their own homes in Glasgow and beyond.

What also sets 29 States apart during the festive season are their exclusive Christmas-themed additions. Special dishes infused with seasonal ingredients and spices that capture the essence of Christmas are introduced, adding a unique twist to the traditional Indian fare.

Guests can revel in the joyous ambiance adorned with festive decorations while relishing the culinary delights.

The restaurant's commitment to providing an exceptional dining experience extends beyond its menu offerings. The attentive staff, renowned for their hospitality, ensure that every visit is marked by warmth and impeccable service, enhancing the overall experience.

Whether it's a cosy lunch with friends or a lavish dinner with loved ones, 29 States Indian Restaurant at Broomhill Square stands as a beacon of culinary excellence and festive cheer.

It embodies the spirit of Christmas by bringing people together to indulge in the artistry of Indian cuisine while creating cherished moments that linger long after the plates have been cleared.

In this season of joy and celebration, 29 States invites diners to embark on a culinary journey that blends tradition with innovation, promising an unforgettable Christmas dining experience in the heart of Glasgow.

To read more on 29 States special Christmas Lunch and Dinner offers please click on their website here www.29states.uk

For those visiting - 29 States Indian Cuisine Restaurant is located in Broomhill Square, 6 Norby Road G11 7BN, just off Crow Road in Glasgow’s West End. Tel 0141 334 6257