The government has announced a £900,000 fund for further training and promised the development of a “multi-year plan”. Teaching unions and opposition politicians have already criticised a ‘plan for a plan’ which “won’t nearly touch the sides”. The Herald’s education writer, James McEnaney, offer a snap response to the latest developments.
£900,000 might seem like a lot of money, and that’s the point, but it isn’t. Divide it by each of Scotland’s 32 councils and they’d get about £28k each. Spread it out across every primary and secondary school in Scotland and each one gets a little over 350 quid. This isn’t even 'drop in the ocean' stuff, and it’s exactly the sort of the empty PR move that you might expect from a government that is out of ideas and energy.
In less than a week, three separate reports highlighted the scale of violence and aggression in Scotland’s schools. The education secretary has desperately clung to her belief that most pupils are well-behaved most of the time, but that’s little more than some rhetorical sleight of hand in this context. The whole problem here is that a single violent or aggressive pupil can cause chaos for the 30-plus others in the room.
Over and over again, teachers and other school staff have said that the problems we are now seeing with behaviour are a function of our failure to properly resource schools. There aren’t enough teachers, there aren’t enough support staff, and there isn’t enough time. All of that is down to the Scottish Government.
Read more: Scottish school behaviour: MSPs pan 'plan for a plan'
The education secretary – a former teacher who must know better – has now responded by offering some training and some bureaucratic tweaks. And the worst part is that precisely nobody will be surprised.
Teachers are already interpreting all of this as an attempt to blame them for what is happening in schools, and it’s hard to disagree with that position.
It doesn’t feel as if the government is willing to take this issue seriously but that's not a surprise either.
Confronting this problem would mean admitting that after all these years, and all those promises, and all that rhetoric, the SNP (and now also the Greens) have failed to ensure that schools have the resources they need not just to educate, but also to keep teachers and pupils safe. It's hard to think of a more serious indictment of a party that once claimed that education was their top priority.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here