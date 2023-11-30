An “outstanding” fish and chip shop business in Edinburgh has been put up for sale, with an opportunity for a buyer to boost “already impressive” profit margins flagged.
The hotel and leisure division of property agent Graham + Sibbald is seeking offers for the leasehold interest in The Balerno Fry fish bar in Edinburgh Graham + Sibbald said: “The Balerno Fry is an outstanding property, with an esteemed reputation, offering a fantastic opportunity for the right buyer to increase the already impressive profit margins.”
It added: “This takeaway is a true gem, offering an immaculately presented unit in turnkey condition, in an affluent suburb of Edinburgh. The Balerno Fry is a well-known establishment across Edinburgh, offering quality service and outstanding food.” The property agent noted the takeaway offers “an open-plan ground level takeaway with a large counter and a fully-fitted commercial kitchen”.
It added: “The unit benefits from a basement level with a walk-in fridge-freezer and food preparation area. Balerno Fry boasts a contemporary sleek atmosphere with modern fixtures and fitting, making it attractive to a wide range of customers.
“The restaurant offers a great business opportunity for the right buyer to make the most of the already successful business in Balerno.”
Martin Sutherland, licensed trade and business agent with Graham + Sibbald, said: “We are delighted to be marketing Balerno Fry. This takeaway is immaculately presented, benefiting from an already outstanding reputation and client base, the unit would suit either a hands-on operator or a landlord who can take the established business and develop it further.”
