It added: “This takeaway is a true gem, offering an immaculately presented unit in turnkey condition, in an affluent suburb of Edinburgh. The Balerno Fry is a well-known establishment across Edinburgh, offering quality service and outstanding food.” The property agent noted the takeaway offers “an open-plan ground level takeaway with a large counter and a fully-fitted commercial kitchen”.

It added: “The unit benefits from a basement level with a walk-in fridge-freezer and food preparation area. Balerno Fry boasts a contemporary sleek atmosphere with modern fixtures and fitting, making it attractive to a wide range of customers.

“The restaurant offers a great business opportunity for the right buyer to make the most of the already successful business in Balerno.”

Martin Sutherland, licensed trade and business agent with Graham + Sibbald, said: “We are delighted to be marketing Balerno Fry. This takeaway is immaculately presented, benefiting from an already outstanding reputation and client base, the unit would suit either a hands-on operator or a landlord who can take the established business and develop it further.”