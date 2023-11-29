It's the first time the market research company has put Labour ahead.

The Tories meanwhile have lost six points in a month, and would take just 17% at the Wesminster vote.

For the first time, Labour leads the SNP in our Westminster VI poll.



Scotland Westminster VI (26-27 November):



Labour 36% (+4)

SNP 34% (+2)

Conservative 17% (-6)

Lib Dem 6% (-2)

Reform 3% (+1)

Green 2% (–)

Other 0% (-1)



Changes +/- 29-30 October

The poll, released on Wednesday night, is in stark contrast to a survey published by Ipsos just hours earlier, which suggested the SNP led Labour by 10 points.

The two polls also differed on the state of support for independence.

While Ipsos found 54% of voters backing Yes, Redfield and Wilton had No on 51%.

There was some good news for the SNP in the new polling. When voters were asked who would be a better First Minister for Scotland, 33% said Humza Yousaf, compared to 29% for Mr Sarwar.

His lead over Douglas Ross was seven points.

Despite that Mr Yousaf's approval rating -14%. Some 40% of voters disapprove of his job performance compared to 26% who approve.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak's approval rating in Scotland has fallen in the last month, down to -32%, his lowest to date. Sir Keir Starmer's rate is 1%.

When asked who they thought would be the better Prime Minister for the UK, Sir Keir Starmer was on 41%, Mr Sunak only had the support of 21% of voters.

The Scottish Government's net competency rating was -18%, which, while not good, was better than the UK Government's net rating of -47%.