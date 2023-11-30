Angus MacNeil has called on SNP members in his constituency to boycott the party's ballot to select their candidate for the next general election.
Mr MacNeil, the former SNP MP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar, who now sits as an independent, hopes to be re-elected to Westminster at the election, which may take place as early as next Spring.
The SNP MSP Fergus Ewing, the former rural affairs secretary, yesterday urged First Minister Humza Yousaf and the party's ruling body not to stand a candidate against Mr MacNeil.
READ MORE: Ewing warns SNP back MacNeil or risk losing seat to Labour
He warned such a move would risk splitting the pro-independence vote and increase the chances of Labour taking the seat.
However, his call was dismissed by the SNP leadership who plan to stand a candidate.
Hoping to win the party's nomination are former SNP secretary Angus MacLeod and Councillor Susan Thomson.
SNP MSP Fergus Ewing has called for his party not to put up a candidate against Angus MacNeil. Photo PA.
It is understood a ballot of party members to select the candidate is due to take place soon.
Mr Ewing's intervention was today welcomed by Mr MacNeil who has represented the area for 18 years.
"I thank Fergus for his support," he told The Herald.
READ MORE: Majority support for independence and SNP lead new poll
"Hopefully the SNP high command will listen. They are the big players here and they could go a long way in helping to unite the Yes movement.
"But if they don't, the final option is for individual members of the SNP not to participate in this internal election battle. That would send the leadership a message."
It was put to Mr MacNeil that some in the SNP might say that he was increasing the chances of Labour winning the seat if he stood against the SNP.
He replied: "They could say that, but I have already declared I am standing."
READ MORE: Subscriptions from The Herald (heraldscotland.com)
Mr Ewing told The Herald yesterday that Mr MacNeil "has been a strong and distinctive voice for the people of the Western Isles since 2005" and "is a well-known and respected figure in Scottish politics."
He added: "He has always displayed that independence of mind and thought that I believe is the approach that his constituents both appreciate and expect - as opposed to someone who slavishly follows a party script.
"He is the Islands man in Parliament; not the party man in the Islands....If the SNP put up a candidate against Angus, it will merely assist the prospect of a Labour victory in the constituency by splitting the independence vote. It makes great sense politically, therefore, for the SNP not to put up a candidate, but instead fully to support Angus in his campaign.
“Anything less will be likely to cause damage the cause of independence - a cause which is of course far bigger than the party itself.”
Mr MacNeil was suspended from the SNP's Westminster group in the summer allegedly following a heated row with its chief whip.
He later resigned from the party. In a letter posted on social media in July after his suspension, MacNeil said he would not rejoin the SNP group unless it was clear they were “pursuing independence”.
The letter resulted in his expulsion from the party. Following his expulsion he said he will stand as an independent candidate at the general election.
Mr Ewing has also faced disciplinary action from the party for his actions.
He was suspended from the SNP's Holyrood group for a week in September for voting against the Scottish minister Lorna Slater, co-leader of the Scottish Greens, in a confidence motion brought by the Conservatives before the summer recess over her handling of the now shelved deposit return scheme.
However, he is appealing against the sanction and has continued to remain in the SNP group in Holyrood insisting he was acting in the interests of his constituents by voting against Ms Slater arguing the scheme would have had a damaging effect on businesses in his area.
The SNP have been approached for a comment.
Responding to Mr Ewing's intervention on Wednesday, an SNP spokesperson said: “As with all elections, the SNP will be standing candidates in all Scottish constituencies in the upcoming General Election.
“At the next general election, voting SNP is the only way to stand up for Scotland, secure real help with the cost of living and offer people the chance to build a better future as an independent country."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel