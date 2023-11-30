The SNP MSP Fergus Ewing, the former rural affairs secretary, yesterday urged First Minister Humza Yousaf and the party's ruling body not to stand a candidate against Mr MacNeil.

READ MORE: Ewing warns SNP back MacNeil or risk losing seat to Labour

He warned such a move would risk splitting the pro-independence vote and increase the chances of Labour taking the seat.

However, his call was dismissed by the SNP leadership who plan to stand a candidate.

Hoping to win the party's nomination are former SNP secretary Angus MacLeod and Councillor Susan Thomson.

SNP MSP Fergus Ewing has called for his party not to put up a candidate against Angus MacNeil. Photo PA.

It is understood a ballot of party members to select the candidate is due to take place soon.

Mr Ewing's intervention was today welcomed by Mr MacNeil who has represented the area for 18 years.

"I thank Fergus for his support," he told The Herald.

READ MORE: Majority support for independence and SNP lead new poll

"Hopefully the SNP high command will listen. They are the big players here and they could go a long way in helping to unite the Yes movement.

"But if they don't, the final option is for individual members of the SNP not to participate in this internal election battle. That would send the leadership a message."

It was put to Mr MacNeil that some in the SNP might say that he was increasing the chances of Labour winning the seat if he stood against the SNP.

He replied: "They could say that, but I have already declared I am standing."

READ MORE: Subscriptions from The Herald (heraldscotland.com)

Mr Ewing told The Herald yesterday that Mr MacNeil "has been a strong and distinctive voice for the people of the Western Isles since 2005" and "is a well-known and respected figure in Scottish politics."

He added: "He has always displayed that independence of mind and thought that I believe is the approach that his constituents both appreciate and expect - as opposed to someone who slavishly follows a party script.

"He is the Islands man in Parliament; not the party man in the Islands....If the SNP put up a candidate against Angus, it will merely assist the prospect of a Labour victory in the constituency by splitting the independence vote. It makes great sense politically, therefore, for the SNP not to put up a candidate, but instead fully to support Angus in his campaign.

“Anything less will be likely to cause damage the cause of independence - a cause which is of course far bigger than the party itself.”

Mr MacNeil was suspended from the SNP's Westminster group in the summer allegedly following a heated row with its chief whip.

He later resigned from the party. In a letter posted on social media in July after his suspension, MacNeil said he would not rejoin the SNP group unless it was clear they were “pursuing independence”.

The letter resulted in his expulsion from the party. Following his expulsion he said he will stand as an independent candidate at the general election.

Mr Ewing has also faced disciplinary action from the party for his actions.

He was suspended from the SNP's Holyrood group for a week in September for voting against the Scottish minister Lorna Slater, co-leader of the Scottish Greens, in a confidence motion brought by the Conservatives before the summer recess over her handling of the now shelved deposit return scheme.

However, he is appealing against the sanction and has continued to remain in the SNP group in Holyrood insisting he was acting in the interests of his constituents by voting against Ms Slater arguing the scheme would have had a damaging effect on businesses in his area.

The SNP have been approached for a comment.

Responding to Mr Ewing's intervention on Wednesday, an SNP spokesperson said: “As with all elections, the SNP will be standing candidates in all Scottish constituencies in the upcoming General Election.

“At the next general election, voting SNP is the only way to stand up for Scotland, secure real help with the cost of living and offer people the chance to build a better future as an independent country."