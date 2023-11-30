Scotland became one of the first countries to pledge funding for loss and damage, with the issue making the main agenda at last year’s COP27, despite scepticism from major western governments including the UK and the United States.

Loss and damage are on the main agenda of COP28, as well as, for the first time, reducing use of oil and gas.

The Scottish Government has delayed its energy strategy, which was originally promised by the spring of 2022 and will now not be published until next summer.

The strategy will set out whether the Scottish Government will back at “acceleration” of winding down the oil and gas industry amid concerns over a just transition for workers.

Mr Yousaf’s government is likely to come under more pressure during COP28 to sign up to the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance, which Scotland is currently a supporter of the scheme but Nicola Sturgeon stopped short of full membership.

The First Minister arrives for the summit after The Herald revealed the Scottish Government has delayed its crucial climate change plan, which was promised to be published by the end of November.

Scotland has failed to meet eight out of its last 12 annual emissions targets and concerns have been raised over the likelihood of meeting its legal 2030 target to cut emissions by 30%.

Those fears have been amplified after Patrick Harvie announced on Tuesday that the Scottish Government will now not be able to meet a pledge to decarbonise one million homes by 2030 as part of his heat-in-buildings strategy.

During COP28, the First Minister will hold bilateral meetings with international leaders and global south partners to hear firsthand their experiences and priorities for global action, engage with businesses and organisations, launch the Scottish net zero business programme to tackle the climate crisis and speak at events to showcase how Scotland is taking innovative action to support the drive to a just transition.

Net Zero Secretary, Mairi McAllan, will also attend part of the summit, with a programme focused on showcasing the progress Scotland is making to deliver a just transition to net zero and continuing work to build renewables and hydrogen industries.

She will also meet with youth and gender organisations from the global south.

Mr Yousaf said: “Our planet is at a tipping point, radical and ambitious action is needed to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

“The gathering of the global community at COP28 is pivotally important in the fight against climate change.

“Only by working together can we meet the need and urgency of the task that lies ahead.

“Scotland has demonstrated that we can lead the way on taking tangible steps, however collective action is needed to tackle the climate emergency and address the devastating effects of climate change, in particular loss and damage. We simply do not have time to work alone when it comes to our just transition to net-zero.”

He added: “During the next two weeks, the Scottish Government looks forward to sharing our net-zero progress, showcasing our strides in sustainability and engaging in meaningful dialogue on climate action.

“COP28 also allows the Scottish Government to advance international relations and build partnerships. Scottish companies will be attending to enhance Scotland’s global reputation, particularly on renewable energy.

“It’s also an opportunity to attract investment in strategic net zero sectors in Scotland.”