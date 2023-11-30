READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Independent reality check for furiously impatient Brexiters

The business property adviser said: “The busy restaurant has catered to many of the estimated 50,000 residents in the immediate area since 2009. The venue features a detached kitchen which is the largest takeaway kitchen in Britain, and won the title of ‘Best Takeaway in Britain’ at the 2018 Asian Curry Awards.”

Mr Mushtaq said: “I was delighted that Mushtaqs sold within a matter of days of being on the market. This is a good indicator of both the strength of the brand and the huge potential opportunities the kitchen has to offer.”

Tony Spence, associate director of Christie & Co, said: “I am delighted to have been involved in the sale of Mushtaqs in Hamilton, with the full process taking around 12 weeks from start to finish. We remain very keen to speak with other operators who may be looking to exit the trade to satisfy a growing demand for hospitality businesses.”