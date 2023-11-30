A business featuring a curry restaurant and the “largest takeaway kitchen in Britain” has been sold by Amjal Mushtaq, who wishes to focus on other ventures.
The sale of Mushtaqs, an award-winning curry restaurant and takeaway on Almada Street in Hamilton, was announced this week by Christie & Co.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Independent reality check for furiously impatient Brexiters
The business property adviser said: “The busy restaurant has catered to many of the estimated 50,000 residents in the immediate area since 2009. The venue features a detached kitchen which is the largest takeaway kitchen in Britain, and won the title of ‘Best Takeaway in Britain’ at the 2018 Asian Curry Awards.”
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">⏰⏳We've got a great deal on this Black Friday <a href="https://twitter.com/heraldscotland?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@heraldscotland</a> . Don't miss out...<a href="https://t.co/OsxaLpwFSv">https://t.co/OsxaLpwFSv</a> <a href="https://t.co/VXDpURFS6e">pic.twitter.com/VXDpURFS6e</a></p>— Ian McConnell (@ianmcconnellHT) <a href="https://twitter.com/ianmcconnellHT/status/1728028235747725386?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 24, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Scottish Government's wonderful idea for CalMac ferry services
Mr Mushtaq said: “I was delighted that Mushtaqs sold within a matter of days of being on the market. This is a good indicator of both the strength of the brand and the huge potential opportunities the kitchen has to offer.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Torn-faced Prestwick Airport critics should lose their frowns
Tony Spence, associate director of Christie & Co, said: “I am delighted to have been involved in the sale of Mushtaqs in Hamilton, with the full process taking around 12 weeks from start to finish. We remain very keen to speak with other operators who may be looking to exit the trade to satisfy a growing demand for hospitality businesses.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here