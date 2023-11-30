This magical family Christmas experience will feature an undercover ice-rink located at County Square and heated chalet pods for people to relax, enjoy some Churros and soak up the festive atmosphere.

The ice-rink will be open on select times Tuesday to Sunday. In addition, ASN sessions for the ice-rink will take place at 11am on Sunday 10th and 17th December providing extra support for people with sensory needs along with their families and caregivers.

There will also be a selection of festive rides situated along High Street including Santa’s Runaway Train, a magical children’s Carousel, traditional Waltzers and Candy Cane Bungee Trampolines.

And if you’re a Paisley buddy with a PA postcode you’re in for a festive treat with a 25% saving on tickets for the ice-rink. There are also online discounts for youth groups, and a 25% discount for students and Young Scot card holders.

Jensen Taylor Connelly of Scotland’s Theme Park said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Renfrewshire Council’s team once again to create a terrific and affordable Christmas experience for Paisley’s residents and visitors alike.

“Building on last year’s positive experience it’s going to be a magical festive event.”

For further information and to book tickets visit https://www.paisleyschristmas.co.uk/