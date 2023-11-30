Brought to you by
PAISLEY'S CHRISTMAS
Paisley town centre is set to light up this month with its spectacular ‘Paisley’s Christmas’ featuring festive attractions for all the family.
Delivered by event experts, Scotland’s Theme Park in partnership with Renfrewshire Council, Paisley’s Christmas will take place from Thursday 30 November until Saturday 30 December (excluding Christmas Day and Boxing Day).
This magical family Christmas experience will feature an undercover ice-rink located at County Square and heated chalet pods for people to relax, enjoy some Churros and soak up the festive atmosphere.
The ice-rink will be open on select times Tuesday to Sunday. In addition, ASN sessions for the ice-rink will take place at 11am on Sunday 10th and 17th December providing extra support for people with sensory needs along with their families and caregivers.
There will also be a selection of festive rides situated along High Street including Santa’s Runaway Train, a magical children’s Carousel, traditional Waltzers and Candy Cane Bungee Trampolines.
And if you’re a Paisley buddy with a PA postcode you’re in for a festive treat with a 25% saving on tickets for the ice-rink. There are also online discounts for youth groups, and a 25% discount for students and Young Scot card holders.
Jensen Taylor Connelly of Scotland’s Theme Park said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Renfrewshire Council’s team once again to create a terrific and affordable Christmas experience for Paisley’s residents and visitors alike.
“Building on last year’s positive experience it’s going to be a magical festive event.”
For further information and to book tickets visit https://www.paisleyschristmas.co.uk/
