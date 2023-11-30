The company said this would be done "through the provision of active and sustainable transport modes, to local services and amenities, including schools, healthcare and outdoor amenities".

Miller Homes has applied for permission for new homes on the outskirts of Edinburgh at Turnhouse, next to the airport.

"The proposal is for a new housing development on land to the south of Turnhouse Road, Edinburgh and forms the western end of housing allocation HSG 19, alongside the adjacent West Craigs masterplan," a document by EMA Architecture + Design Limited for Edinburgh-based Miller Homes said. "The proposal is for 141 high quality new homes, including 25% affordable homes, along with associated infrastructure, landscaping, and open space.

"The site is well located for active and sustainable transport links, including a number of bus stops within 400m walking distance, with frequent services to wider area. This also allows for further rail and tram network connections at Edinburgh Gateway Station.

"The bus service and active travel routes create connections to a number of local facilities including play parks, restaurants and shopping centres in South Gyle. There are also new facilities including a primary school proposed within the wider West Craigs masterplan.

"The proposal will continue the street and path network in the adjacent West Craigs site, including the active travel link. New homes will overlook these routes, with character areas, boundary treatments, materials and landscaping combining to create a distinctive and quality place."

It added: "The connections into the adjacent West Craigs development, will ensure continuity and seamless connectivity, promoting healthy lifestyles, outdoor activity and ease of connection to key services, amenities and employment opportunities."

It also said: "The quality of this new place is developed through the encouragement of healthy lifestyles and wellbeing, through the provision of active and sustainable transport modes, to local services and amenities, including schools, health care and outdoor amenities".

Aberdeenshire firm changes hands in £50m-plus deal

A long-established Aberdeenshire company which provides lifting equipment to the offshore sector has been acquired in a deal worth more than £50 million.

ACE Winches, which was founded by Alfie Cheyne in 1992, has been taken over by Ashtead Technology, a subsea equipment rental specialist, for £53.5m in cash. Ashtead declared that the deal, its eighth acquisition in the last six years, will strengthen its product and service offering in the oil and gas and offshore wind markets.

Glasgow Bank of Scotland branch among sites facing axe

Bank of Scotland branches are being closed and the mobile service withdrawn amid another shake-up of the way services are delivered.

Lloyds Banking Group has said it will shutter four Bank of Scotland sites in different parts of the country, while it will end its mobile branch services in dozens of towns and villages across Scotland next year. The move is part of a cull of branches across the UK which will see a huge swathe of the group's bricks-and-mortar premises close.