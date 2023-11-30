Three money transfer firms have been fined by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) after admitting to fixing prices charged to customers in Glasgow.
All three admitted to the FCA that they broke competition law and therefore received reduced fines which came to a combined total of more than £150,000. The FCA has also written to other money transfer firms in the city to remind them of their obligations under competition law.
The price fixing affected transfers made by customers at the Dollar East and Small World branches in Glasgow. The FCA found that Hafiz Bros Travel & Money Transfer Limited, while not operating a branch serving customers in Glasgow, facilitated this conduct.
READ MORE: FCA finds significant increase in number of people buying now and paying later
The FCA found that between February 18, 2017 and May 31, 2017 the firms coordinated on certain exchange rates offered to customers in Glasgow for converting UK pounds into Pakistan Rupees when transferring money to Pakistan. They were also found to have fixed the transaction fee charged to customers when making certain money transfers from the UK to Pakistan via Small World’s Services.
“Money transfer businesses are an important service relied upon by many communities up and down the country," said Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers and competition at the FCA.
“We saw evidence of these businesses operating as a cartel, working together to fix their prices and exchange rates on money transfers.
“This behaviour can lead to customers being ripped off, and it erodes public trust. We take this extremely seriously and will use our competition powers to protect consumers across the UK.”
Dollar East (International Travel & Money Transfer) Ltd has been fined £3,600, while Hafiz Bros has been fined £11,200. LCC Trans-Sending Limited and its parent company Small World Financial Services Group Limited, which trades as Small World, has been fined £139,500.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here