The company said it will use the investment to expand its reach by enhancing the capabilities of its technology. It is seeking to establish itself as the “go-to” platform for instructors and winter sports enthusiasts.

Maison Sport connects ski enthusiasts to around 1,300 qualified instructors in more than 400 resorts across France, Switzerland, Italy, and Austria.

Nick Robinson, co-founder and chief executive, said: “Our goal is to become the largest seller of snow sports activities worldwide within the next five years and this investment not only validates Maison Sport's mission to make snow sports accessible to everyone but also empowers us to scale our operations and bring more value to our end users, both the instructors and the holidaymakers.”

Maison Sport praised the contribution made by Mr Williams to the business, in particular his experience of building and scaling tech ventures.

Mr Williams said: “I was attracted to the team’s infectious energy and enthusiasm and the huge potential for growth for Maison Sport. Leisure activities on holiday are frequently treated as a checkbox or filter on a website, but they are often the purpose of the travel.

“Now that so much technology exists for the basics, specialists are best placed to provide and facilitate the most meaningful time spent away. In the case of skiing, getting resort choice and ski instruction right can make all the difference between and good and a great holiday.”