Noting the latest announcement came weeks after the launch of its 2025 summer sun programme, Jet2 flagged “strong demand for city breaks, as well as a desire from customers and independent travel agents looking ahead to book a much-needed holiday in the diary”.

It added: “As a result, holidaymakers and independent travel agents can choose from a total of 40 beach and city destinations from Edinburgh and Glasgow airports in summer 2025.”

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “Since putting our summer 2025 sun programme on sale, we have received a very positive response from customers and independent travel agents in Scotland. Holidaymakers are wanting to book in advance and get a date in the diary now, and we are allowing them to do just that with the launch of our summer 2025 city breaks programme today from Edinburgh and Glasgow airports.”