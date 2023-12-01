Airline and package holiday operator Jet2 has unveiled its summer 2025 city breaks programme from Scotland.
Jet2, which describes itself as “the UK’s largest operator of European city breaks”, said it would operate to Prague and Rome from Edinburgh Airport and to Rome, Krakow and Prague from Glasgow Airport in summer 2025.
Noting the latest announcement came weeks after the launch of its 2025 summer sun programme, Jet2 flagged “strong demand for city breaks, as well as a desire from customers and independent travel agents looking ahead to book a much-needed holiday in the diary”.
It added: “As a result, holidaymakers and independent travel agents can choose from a total of 40 beach and city destinations from Edinburgh and Glasgow airports in summer 2025.”
Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “Since putting our summer 2025 sun programme on sale, we have received a very positive response from customers and independent travel agents in Scotland. Holidaymakers are wanting to book in advance and get a date in the diary now, and we are allowing them to do just that with the launch of our summer 2025 city breaks programme today from Edinburgh and Glasgow airports.”
