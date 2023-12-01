The new store will be open for the run-up to Christmas.

Stuart Pender, of Union Court developer Swilken Estates, said: “We are delighted to welcome such a high-profile brand as the first tenant for Union Court. We believe we have created the most prestigious retail development in Inverness, reflected by the ability to attract an internationally known brand like Prickly Thistle.”

He added: “With restored stone facade, original shopfronts and an interior level of finish that raises the bar for retail space in the location, we are looking forward to welcoming further tenants to Union Court in 2024.”

Ahead of the store’s opening later this month, Prickly Thistle founder Clare Campbell said: “We are delighted to open our first permanent UK store here in the Highlands and bring our artisanal, sustainable women’s clothing from local makers to the city. We have been searching for a location for our first store for some time and we though - like Dorothy said in the Wizard of Oz - there’s no place like home.”

She added: “We’re really excited to launch our flagship store in Union Court, which is a beautiful building of historic importance to the city. We are confident our cool, ethically and Highlands-made fabric and clothes will appeal to locals and tourists alike. We are also really excited to join fellow B Corp brands in the city centre, such as the Black Isle Brewery.”

Union Court, at 7 to 17 Union Street, is on the site of the former Arnotts store.

The development by Swilken Estates saw listed buildings on Union Street and Baron Taylor’s Street sympathetically restored.

Drew Hendry, MP for Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey, said: “A project like this which has real architectural merit - restoring a fondly thought of building to its former glory, revitalising Union Street and Baron Taylor’s Street - could be a real catalyst for further regeneration in the city centre area.”