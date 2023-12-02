Despite the overarching economic unease, consumer resilience has emerged as a beacon of hope. Real wage growth, a cornerstone of economic well-being, has inflected positively for the first time in over a year. Employment remains plentiful. However, pockets of vulnerability remain around repercussions from the ongoing recession in China, the US banking crises, and global geopolitics.

Monetary policies are known to exhibit long and variable lags. That said, inflation has continued to normalise. From the double-digit highs last year, UK inflation has almost halved, and the US equivalent is close to only 3%. As we make significant progress against inflation, central banks have started to slow down. The market is looking for no further hikes from either the Bank of England or the Federal Reserve.

Technology has led the market rally this year. In fact, the concentrated return from large-cap tech stocks is the main driver of stock index gains so far, as the rest of the market was rather muted.

This ascent, seemingly justified by robust growth prospects, underscores the divergence within the market. Concerns persist regarding the sustainability of this trajectory, particularly if the rally leans on exuberant sentiment rather than concrete fundamentals.

That said, many of these stocks are simply recouping the high watermark from a year ago. Earnings growth for tech stocks have also outpaced the rest of the market. We would argue that much of the gains are underpinned by fundamental strength.

Unlike previous “hype” cycles in tech, artificial intelligence has not only captured the imagination, but also real additional dollars in tech profits.

Taking a long-term view on artificial intelligence, much has been speculated about the potential to improve productivity and revolutionise business practices.

Humility is advised amidst such epoch-defining shifts. History has taught us to beware of jumping to conclusions. The final winners and losers may have yet to emerge. Pioneers of the internet age in the late 1990s only laid the infrastructure for significant value-creation a decade later.

We would caution against treating tech stocks as a homogenous group, as selection for quality of earnings is warranted amidst a changing landscape.

We continue to focus on stocks with strong cash flows and business model defensibility. As always, diversification is key, and we caution against making concentrated bets in such a new development.

Geopolitics has dominated headlines again. Conflicts in the Middle East have not caused markets to react in a disorderly manner. Elections in the US and the UK are looming. As part of the investment process, we are conscious of the multiple scenarios that might unfold, while acknowledging that the market reactions are often unpredictable. Maintaining a diversified approach is usually the best defence.

In navigating these complexities, market participants have maintained a cautious optimism. The resilience demonstrated amid adverse news flows echoes the adaptability of the financial markets, albeit with a watchful eye on the evolving scenario and its underlying drivers.

Ross Clephane is a relationship manager at Julius Baer International