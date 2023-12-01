Snow swept across North East and Scotland on Thursday.

Will it be a frosty start where you are? 📉 Find out in Friday's #4cast 👇 pic.twitter.com/Y0Rb7GTPWE — Met Office (@metoffice) November 30, 2023

Another widespread frost is expected on Friday morning, with overnight temperatures dropping as low as minus 6C in south-west England, minus 8C in Wales and minus 10C in parts of Scotland, the Met Office said.

Met Office meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer said: “For most of us it will be dry and bright. There will be some wintry showers over the hills.

READ MORE: Snow and ice forecast into next week

“There could be 2cm to 5cm of snow for areas 100m to 200m above sea level, with rain falling at lower levels, particularly Northern Ireland and western Scotland.

“The North York Moors and parts of Scotland will likely get snow.

“There will be another widespread frost, with a max temperature of 5C across the South.”

(PA Graphics)

For those who may be travelling on the roads this weekend, National Network Manager at National Highways, Dale Hipkiss, advised motorists to keep an winter kit in the car while driving.

“Keeping a kit of essential items like a torch and warm clothes, in your vehicle, can be vital in case you and your passengers become stranded,” he said.

“Freezing conditions bring so many hazards such as snow and ice, so please … plan ahead for your journey, check weather forecasts, and if weather conditions do become challenging whilst travelling, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care.

“It’s also a good idea for people to check (your) vehicles, such as tyres, coolant and oil levels, etc. before heading out to reduce the risk of breakdowns.”

READ MORE: Pictures as snow falls in parts of Scotland

He added: “If you do unfortunately find yourself in an unsafe or vulnerable situation and need assistance, please contact the emergency services.”

Moving into next week, the weather is likely to remain cold with a north-easterly air flow pushing through frigid air from the north.

The Met Office predicts a good deal of dry, sunny weather for many, showers remain possible across the UK, particularly in eastern coastal areas.

However, showers could turn wintry at times.

The weather will become increasingly unsettled and less cold in southern and central areas next week, but it will probably remain cold with further coastal wintry showers in the north.