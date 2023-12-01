Byrne was best known for his Slab Boys trilogy, which tells the story of a group of young, urban, working-class Scots during the period 1957–1972.

Based partly on his own life, The Slab Boys premiered at the Traverse Theatre on 6 April 1978, following by Cuttin' A Rug the following year and Still Life in 1982.

Read More: The real 'slab boys': Workers behind John Byrne play reunite

Byrne was also a prolific artist, designing jackets for Penguin Books from 1964 to 1966.

He became a professional painter in 1968 and became well-known for his self-portraits, as well as designing record covers for Donovan, The Beatles, Gerry Rafferty and Billy Connolly.

His work is held in the Scottish National Portrait Gallery, the Museum of Modern Art and the Kelvingrove Art Gallery.

Byrne also created the TV dramas Tutti Frutti and Your Cheatin' Heart, the former winning him a BAFTA in 1987.

His family have requested privacy.