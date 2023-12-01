Both were married at the time.

The names of those involved in the infidelity cannot be revealed due to legal reasons.

The partner of one of the politicians told the paper: “The affair wrecked my marriage. I've thought long and hard about going public about this, but I feel I can't.

“I am fearful about the repercussions if I did, and I have to protect my family at all costs. That's the most important thing for me.

“However, I'm relieved that people now know that there was an affair. The whole thing has been devastating for me.”

It is understood he has texts between the two politicians.

READ MORE: Matt Hancock: Affair with aide Gina Coladangelo exposed by The Sun

Matt Hancock was forced to resign as health secretary in June 2021 after it was revealed had been having an affair during lockdown with Gina Coladangelo, an adviser at the Department of Health and Social Care.

SNP MP Kirsten Oswald said at the time: "While aspects of this may be private, public appointments, use of taxpayers' money and conflicts of interest warrant proper scrutiny."