Glasgow's night bus service providers have confirmed services - which narrowly avoided being axed earlier this year - will run on Hogmanay to take revellers home.
One company, First Bus, has announced free travel on all four of its Glasgow night bus services on December 31 into January 1.
The city’s largest bus operator runs four-night bus routes between 12.45am and 3am on Friday and Saturday nights and has confirmed free travel will be offered across its N2, N18, N240 and N267 at those times in the early hours of January 1, 2024.
The four routes running across the city will take people home to Easterhouse, East Kilbride, Cleland and Hamilton.
Graeme Macfarlan, Commercial Director for First Bus Scotland, said: “Hogmanay is one of the biggest celebratory nights of the year and we are delighted to offer free travel on our night bus services across Glasgow in the early hours of January 1 to help people get home safely while not having to worry about putting their hand in their pocket."
Meanwhile, McGill’s has also announced that its Glasgow Nightbus network will run on Hogmanay.
The nightbuses, which usually run on Friday and Saturday nights, will operate on Sunday, December 31, every hour until 3.45am on January 1.
The five routes run across the city, taking people home to Paisley, Pollock, Nitshill, Newton Mearns and Drumchapel. McGill’s Glasgow Nightbus network launched in August after the company – owned by James and Sandy Easdale – stepped in after they were withdrawn by First Bus.
Now McGill’s will bring this service to new year revellers who will be out celebrating in Glasgow.
Alex Hornby, Group Managing Director, said: “Since we launched our Glasgow Nightbus network earlier in the year – one of the first in the UK to run completely with zero-emisison, electric buses - we’ve received a great welcome from those in the night time leisure sector across Glasgow and our growing numbers of customers who have come to trust this safe and reliable way to travel after midnight.
"We’re delighted to now extend coverage further by helping people celebrate and get them home after bringing in the bells on Hogmanay.
"Not only will this help customers out celebrating, but it will also support hospitality workers to get home safely after a very busy shift."
