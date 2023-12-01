THE newest distillery on the Isle of Arran has won a major honour at a prestigious awards ceremony.
Lagg Distillery, which began production at its site on the south of the island in March 2019, was named distillery of the year at the Scottish Whisky Awards in Glasgow last night.
And, to make it an even more memorable evening for the business, its sister distillery based at Lochranza on the north of Arran picked up the gold award in the “best under-12 non-peated” category. The Isle of Arran Distillery, which was established in 1995, won the award for its Arran single 10-year-old.
READ MORE: Isle of Arran Distillers motoring on despite ferries saga
The company was among a series of winners at the fifth annual Scottish Whisky Awards, which were assessed by an independent judging panel.
Graham Omand, distillery manager at Lagg, said: “We as a team are absolutely delighted to be honoured with distillery of the year and also excellence in branding at the prestigious Scottish Whisky Awards.
“We are incredibly proud of the success of both of our core range single malts which launched this year, and this is the perfect celebration to end 2023. We look forward to our continued success and seeing what 2024 brings.”
READ MORE: Shipbuilding returns to Stornoway for first time in century
Construction of the Lagg Distillery and its visitor centre was completed in 2019. It offers whisky lovers tasting, tours, and dining options, and the opportunity to purchase its range of single malts and exclusive products.
Lagg recently released the second edition from its core single malt range, The LAGG Single Malt Corriecravie Edition. It followed the success of its flagship single malt, The Kilmory Edition, which launched in June this year.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here