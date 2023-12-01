And, to make it an even more memorable evening for the business, its sister distillery based at Lochranza on the north of Arran picked up the gold award in the “best under-12 non-peated” category. The Isle of Arran Distillery, which was established in 1995, won the award for its Arran single 10-year-old.

The company was among a series of winners at the fifth annual Scottish Whisky Awards, which were assessed by an independent judging panel.

Graham Omand, distillery manager at Lagg, said: “We as a team are absolutely delighted to be honoured with distillery of the year and also excellence in branding at the prestigious Scottish Whisky Awards.

“We are incredibly proud of the success of both of our core range single malts which launched this year, and this is the perfect celebration to end 2023. We look forward to our continued success and seeing what 2024 brings.”

Construction of the Lagg Distillery and its visitor centre was completed in 2019. It offers whisky lovers tasting, tours, and dining options, and the opportunity to purchase its range of single malts and exclusive products.

Lagg recently released the second edition from its core single malt range, The LAGG Single Malt Corriecravie Edition. It followed the success of its flagship single malt, The Kilmory Edition, which launched in June this year.