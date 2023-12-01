Gavin’s Mill has now become the place to visit if you’re looking for unusual world foods and unique handmade and ethical gifts.

Stocking pieces fairly traded from communities across the world, you’ll find lots to choose from such as beautiful jewellery and luxurious hand spun silk scarves from India, knitted textiles from Nepal and basketware from Ethiopia and beyond.

Take a tour of Gavin's Mill by clicking on the video below....

There’s a carefully curated range of Scottish artisanal gifts available from the shop too, showcasing the best of what Scotland’s producers have to offer.

Work from local artisans includes Scottish hand-painted Highland Stoneware from Lochinver, natural soy wax candles from Skye and ethical and vegan soaps and skincare from Ayrshire company, Surya Luna.

There’s a great selection of small batch produce fair trade and Scottish artisan foods on offer too, much of which won’t be found in supermarket shelves.

Hand-made oatcakes from Fife, Chrystal shortbread from Alexandria, speciality flours for home-bakers, the popular Little Doune balsamic vinegars and loads more.

Social enterprise Freedom bakery’s popular sour dough bread and pastries are delivered fresh twice weekly too.

From farther afield, distinctive Kilombero rice, grown in Malawi is aromatic and absorbs flavours from other ingredients beautifully. You’ll find a host of unusual cook’s cupboard ingredients from curry sauces to exotic jams, speciality teas and coffee from fair trade farmers.

You’ll also find the perfect foodie treats for all your loved ones this Christmas, with a wide range of chocolate goodies made with fair trade cocoa, or for those with specific dietry needs, delicious dairy free, vegan and gluten free advent calendars, truffles, biscuits and more.

As the only zero-waste shop in the area, they service the local community by offering a wide range of foods by the weight.

Customers come with their own containers for top ups of their favourite wholefoods, cereals, pulses, and confectionery. Fill up your bag with a different kinds of porridge oats and mueslis, try yellow split lentils, dates, figs, apricots and chocolate covered nuts. Organic and good for you too!

Refills are available on a wide range of household and personal care products, including everything from shampoos to laundry liquids all from ethical brands helping you cut down on your plastic waste and buy only as much as you need.

Gavin’s Mill also houses one of the few remaining independent book shops in Glasgow, with a great selection of walking guides, Scottish authored history and fiction titles, a vast range of children’s books, cookery books, poetry and a beautiful selection of art cards too. A real treasure trove for book lovers.

There’s just the place to relax after shopping too, with a welcoming and accessible Café downstairs. The menu is vegetarian and offers vegan and gluten free options.

Enjoy a coffee or teas and chose from a great selection of home-baking made by volunteers in the Mill’s own kitchen.

Situated by the banks of the Allander water, outside terraces provide a lovely spot in the summer months, to enjoy a light lunch al fresco. Watch out for he the local heron and enjoy the views across the burn to Lennox Park.

It’s here also that the Mill’s events programme brings joy to the whole community. In a newly developed courtyard area under a canopy of trees, during last two years since emerging from covid, their mission has been to find activities and events to bring people together once more.

Hosting candle lit evening music performances by the riverside, featuring jazz, soft rock and folk artists, to

‘How to’ learning sessions on planting a trough with local gardening volunteer groups and kids learning about the environment around them with pond dipping guided by the Mugdock rangers.

Inside the Café they host an eclectic mix of happenings to appeal to all ages, book readings with local authors, crafting events for children and adults and a series of talks and exhibitions including remote meetings with fair trade producers from Malawi.

Local Artwork is also showcased throughout the building, with a regular rotation of works by local artists’ originals and prints ,all available to snap up for Christmas gifts.

A dilapidated building has been turned into a thriving shop and cafe and providing a centre for fair trade and sustainability as well as a place to bring the local community together and strengthen partnerships with like minded organisations from across the West of Scotland and beyond.

It’s a bold vision and we’ll be fascinating to see where it leads them in the next few years - Gavin's Mill truly is a wonderful place to explore and enjoy.

See www.gavinsmill.org