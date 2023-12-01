A Scottish pizza company is launching a restaurant "gaming and movie experience" featuring an arcade and gaming room.
It will be the company’s third site as it “continues to grow” and will open on Saturday, December 2
Pizza Geeks, known for its handmade Neapolitan-inspired pizzas and its Pizza for the People initiative, it has restaurants in Haymarket and Leith. The firm will launch its new space on Easter Road, which is set to be its “largest venue to date”.
⚫ Don't miss our £20 for a year Black Friday subscription deal— Brian Donnelly (@BrianDonnellyHT) December 1, 2023
⚫ Why subscribe?
⚫ Here's 6 ways @heraldscotland sets the news agenda in Scotland
➡️https://t.co/WLxcoQ4Ivs pic.twitter.com/d0reJWLRAD
The firm said the pop-up venture is "inspired by 1980s nostalgia encompassing everything from gaming to movies, featuring 8-bit graphics, blockbuster vibes and a nod to iconic 1980s inspired shows like Stranger Things”.
Pizza Geeks is collaborating with well-known graffiti artist Francis Carty from Artisan Artworks. The team at Solas Neon will also be featuring some amazing neon installations throughout the venue.
Patrick Ward, founder of Pizza Geeks said: “Our latest project is particularly special as I call Easter Road home myself and have been looking for the right venue to do something like this for some time now. I count myself lucky to have a fantastic team behind me who have truly embraced my vision and helped take the Pizza Geeks concept to new heights.
“Leith is such a vibrant place to live, not to mention there is a real community feel amongst locals and businesses alike - we're excited to be part of it.
“Our commitment to the community extends through our Pizza for the People movement and we're eager to collaborate with local charities and social initiatives so please get in touch with us if you work with or know of any organisations or people who could benefit from this.”
Arran's newest distillery toasts 'prestigious' whisky award
The newest distillery on the Isle of Arran has won a major honour at a prestigious awards ceremony.
Lagg Distillery, which began production at its site on the south of the island in March 2019, was named distillery of the year at the Scottish Whisky Awards in Glasgow last night. To make it an even more memorable evening for the business, its sister distillery based at Lochranza on the north of Arran picked up the gold award in the “best under-12 non-peated” category.
Scottish estate agency sold to fast-growing player
Rannoch Property, a Glasgow-based estate agency offering property management, buying and selling services, has been acquired by Cairn Group.
The acquisition marks the latest stage of the expansion strategy of Cairn Group, which is also based in Glasgow. Cairn Group, which has acquired Rannoch through its letting division, aims to double its turnover and property portfolio within five years.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here