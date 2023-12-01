Pizza Geeks, known for its handmade Neapolitan-inspired pizzas and its Pizza for the People initiative, it has restaurants in Haymarket and Leith. The firm will launch its new space on Easter Road, which is set to be its “largest venue to date”.

The firm said the pop-up venture is "inspired by 1980s nostalgia encompassing everything from gaming to movies, featuring 8-bit graphics, blockbuster vibes and a nod to iconic 1980s inspired shows like Stranger Things”.

Pizza Geeks is collaborating with well-known graffiti artist Francis Carty from Artisan Artworks. The team at Solas Neon will also be featuring some amazing neon installations throughout the venue.

Patrick Ward, founder of Pizza Geeks said: “Our latest project is particularly special as I call Easter Road home myself and have been looking for the right venue to do something like this for some time now. I count myself lucky to have a fantastic team behind me who have truly embraced my vision and helped take the Pizza Geeks concept to new heights.

“Leith is such a vibrant place to live, not to mention there is a real community feel amongst locals and businesses alike - we're excited to be part of it.

“Our commitment to the community extends through our Pizza for the People movement and we're eager to collaborate with local charities and social initiatives so please get in touch with us if you work with or know of any organisations or people who could benefit from this.”

