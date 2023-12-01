READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Independent reality check for furiously impatient Brexiters

The property agent said: “The Park Bar is a well-known establishment in the ever-popular west end of Glasgow. The pub is an institution serving the drouthy residents of Glasgow, tourists, and the wider Gaelic community. This pub is a true gem offering a charming turn-key operation, benefiting from a healthy balance of tourist trade mixed with local clientele.

It observed that the pub was "well known in Glasgow and beyond", adding that it offered an "excellent range of drinks and the capacity to supply hearty pub grub".

Current leaseholder Nina Steele said: “It has been a privilege to run The Park Bar over the last 30-odd years. The Park plays a special role not only in the local community but also within Gaeldom and with followers of traditional ceilidh music. Thank you to all our fantastic customers, we have made many friends from all over the world.”

Martin Sutherland, licensed trade and business agent with Graham + Sibbald, said: “We are delighted to be marketing the The Park Bar in Glasgow. This pub is an institution in the west end that already has an established reputation and client base.”

Graham + Sibbald said: “The pub offers a great business opportunity for the right tenant to make the most of the large footfall in the hustle and bustle of Finnieston.

“The pub offers a large open-plan bar seating area on the ground floor with a warm welcoming atmosphere, a wraparound bar, and a fully-fitted commercial kitchen. The pub seamlessly blends traditional features with modern fixtures and fitting, making it attractive to a wide range of customers.”