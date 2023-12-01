The chance to run one of Glasgow’s best-known bars is being hailed as a “great business opportunity”.
Graham + Sibbald is inviting offers of £75,000 per annum for the leasehold interest in The Park Bar in Glasgow’s west end, with an ingoing premium of £225,000 sought.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Independent reality check for furiously impatient Brexiters
The property agent said: “The Park Bar is a well-known establishment in the ever-popular west end of Glasgow. The pub is an institution serving the drouthy residents of Glasgow, tourists, and the wider Gaelic community. This pub is a true gem offering a charming turn-key operation, benefiting from a healthy balance of tourist trade mixed with local clientele.
It observed that the pub was "well known in Glasgow and beyond", adding that it offered an "excellent range of drinks and the capacity to supply hearty pub grub".
⏰⏳We've got a great deal on this Black Friday @heraldscotland . Don't miss out...https://t.co/OsxaLpwFSv pic.twitter.com/VXDpURFS6e— Ian McConnell (@ianmcconnellHT) November 24, 2023
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Airport and ferries bright spots amid Tory and Grangemouth gloom
Current leaseholder Nina Steele said: “It has been a privilege to run The Park Bar over the last 30-odd years. The Park plays a special role not only in the local community but also within Gaeldom and with followers of traditional ceilidh music. Thank you to all our fantastic customers, we have made many friends from all over the world.”
READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter
Martin Sutherland, licensed trade and business agent with Graham + Sibbald, said: “We are delighted to be marketing the The Park Bar in Glasgow. This pub is an institution in the west end that already has an established reputation and client base.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Cat among pigeons as senior figure aggravates Tories
Graham + Sibbald said: “The pub offers a great business opportunity for the right tenant to make the most of the large footfall in the hustle and bustle of Finnieston.
“The pub offers a large open-plan bar seating area on the ground floor with a warm welcoming atmosphere, a wraparound bar, and a fully-fitted commercial kitchen. The pub seamlessly blends traditional features with modern fixtures and fitting, making it attractive to a wide range of customers.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here