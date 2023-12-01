He was one of the leaders of the Temperance Movement, involved in the acts for the reform of Scottish Liquor Laws.

Cameron was present at the inauguration of the fountain in Woodside Crescent with his wife Lady Cameron on 24 October 1896.

READ MORE: Edinburgh Art Deco cinema threatened with demolition

By 1926, a tilt in the red terracota structure was noted.

Glasgow's Cameron Memorial Fountain Picture: Glasgow City Council (Image: Glasgow city council)

The West End News & Partick Advertiser wrote that the fault had been reported to the Master of Works at Glasgow Corporation, as the fountain was “leaning and could fall down”.

Checks were made then and at regular intervals until the onset of war in 1939.

READ MORE: Historic hotel's extension plans denied after Scottish Government ruling

Further measurements and examinations are understood to have taken place in 1974 and in 1995, when a cost was also established to straighten the fountain.

Glasgow City Council is now working with a conservation-accredited architect on a condition survey and as part of the project to assess the condition of the fountain is asking people with historic photographs to send them in.

The fountain was built in honour of politician Sir Charles Cameron, a newspaper editor and 'popular' Glasgow politician (Image: Glasgow City Council)

Built in an exuberant Baroque style, the Category B-listed fountain was designed by the Architect Robert Bryden of Clarke and Bell and Mr Lightbody of Doulton & Co.

Two identical portrait medallions of Cameron by the sculptor George Tinworth are found to the north and south sides.

The fountain would have sat in front of the Grand Hotel which was demolished in 1969 along with many other buildings in Charing Cross to make way for the new M8 construction works.

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: “The Charles Cameron Fountain at Charing Cross is a well-recognised Glasgow landmark, both for its architectural quality and its distinctive lean, first reported almost a century ago.

"To help us with our work to assess its condition and any repairs that may be necessary, we are asking for copies of historic photos of the Fountain.”

Photographs should be emailed to ListedBuildings@glasgow.gov.uk and the email subject box should read CMF or Cameron Memorial Fountain.

Paul Kane