Hundreds of people wearing scrubs are expected to take part in the vigil, displaying placards with the names of the deceased and holding a minute's silence for them.

It is the third event of its kind in Glasgow, and organisers say they will gather at the same time each week until a ceasefire is called.

Similar vigils are also being held in cities across Scotland, the UK, and around the world, including Edinburgh, Aberdeen, and London.

Organised by Health Workers for Palestine, the event is being supported by Stop the War coalition, and Gaza Medic Voices, a social media initiative which publishes first-hand accounts from Gazan healthcare workers.

Sharing details of the vigil, Glasgow Stop the War coalition said on X, formerly Twitter: "Health workers have been killed risking their lives caring for patients.

"Join health workers mourning for their colleagues and demanding the right to healthcare for all civilians in Gaza and for a ceasefire now."

It comes after a former Glasgow student was killed in Gaza alongside her six-month-old baby, husband, and two brothers.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced the death of worker Dima Alhaj with a "heavy heart" in November.

She had worked as a patient administrator at the limb reconstruction centre, a key part of the WHO trauma and emergency team.

But the 29-year-old, who studied for her masters at the University of Glasgow in 2018/19, died alongside 50 others when her parents' house in southern Gaza was bombed.

Students held a candlelit vigil in Dima's memory at the university's famous cloisters on Monday (November 27).

Dr Rik Peeperkorn, the WHO representative in the occupied Palestinian territory, described her as a "wonderful person with a radiant smile, cheerful, positive, respectful".

He said: "She was a true team player. Her work was crucial, and she had been requested to take on even more responsibilities to support the Gaza sub office and team.

"This is such a painful loss for all of us. We share our deepest condolences with her mother and father (a long-serving medical specialist in Gaza), her family, and her many friends.”