Meanwhile, community events have brought more than 10,000 people to Ross Bandstand, including Edinburgh's Christmas Opening Concert, Diwali, and St Andrew's Outdoor Ceilidh.

Visitors are advised to book tickets in advance and expect queues, as limited tickets are available for attractions like the Big Wheel, ice skating, Castle of Light, and Santa Stories in St Andrews Square.

Councillor Val Walker, Edinburgh council's culture and communities convener, said: “The success of Edinburgh’s Christmas in the first two weeks is truly impressive and a testament to the stellar reputation of our festivals, and the hard work of the organisers and Council colleagues who have my sincere thanks.

"To see three quarters of a million people passing through East Princes Street Gardens in such a short space of time is fantastic."

It comes as the Capital prepares to host its world-famous Hogmanay celebrations to bring in the New Year.

A four-day programme of events is planned, including a torchlit procession, candlelight concert at St Giles' Cathedral, street party at Ross Bandstand, and Concert in the Gardens headlined by Pulp.

Local residents with an EH postcode get a £5 discount on street party tickets, which are limited in availability.

There will also be a host of free and ticketed Hogmanay celebrations at the Assembly Rooms, including family-friendly events, live music, ceilidh dancing and comedy.

Edinburgh’s Christmas co-directors Dani Rae and Al Thomson said: "It's been a wonderful start to festivities in the city this year and we're well on our way to seeing over 3 million people come and celebrate Christmas with us.

"With just three weeks until the big day, there's plenty still to enjoy at Edinburgh's Christmas, including a Nativity Carol Concert and When You Wish Upon A Star's Santa Fun Run.

"The countdown to Hogmanay has begun in earnest with bring four days of events to celebrate 30 years of Edinburgh's Hogmanay. There's something for everyone in this year's programme and we cannot wait to welcome in the New Year as only Edinburgh can."

To find out more about Edinburgh Hogamany 2023 and to book tickets, visit the Hogmanay website.