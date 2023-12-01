Three quarters of a million people have visited Edinburgh's Christmas Market since it opened two weeks ago, according to Edinburgh council.
The attraction in East Princes Street Gardens has seen 750,000 people descend on the city centre since it opened its doors on November 17, the city council says.
Meanwhile, community events have brought more than 10,000 people to Ross Bandstand, including Edinburgh's Christmas Opening Concert, Diwali, and St Andrew's Outdoor Ceilidh.
Read more: Edinburgh Christmas Market 2023: When, where, and how to get tickets
Visitors are advised to book tickets in advance and expect queues, as limited tickets are available for attractions like the Big Wheel, ice skating, Castle of Light, and Santa Stories in St Andrews Square.
Councillor Val Walker, Edinburgh council's culture and communities convener, said: “The success of Edinburgh’s Christmas in the first two weeks is truly impressive and a testament to the stellar reputation of our festivals, and the hard work of the organisers and Council colleagues who have my sincere thanks.
"To see three quarters of a million people passing through East Princes Street Gardens in such a short space of time is fantastic."
It comes as the Capital prepares to host its world-famous Hogmanay celebrations to bring in the New Year.
A four-day programme of events is planned, including a torchlit procession, candlelight concert at St Giles' Cathedral, street party at Ross Bandstand, and Concert in the Gardens headlined by Pulp.
Read more: Glasgow Christmas Market: When it is and how to get tickets
Local residents with an EH postcode get a £5 discount on street party tickets, which are limited in availability.
There will also be a host of free and ticketed Hogmanay celebrations at the Assembly Rooms, including family-friendly events, live music, ceilidh dancing and comedy.
Edinburgh’s Christmas co-directors Dani Rae and Al Thomson said: "It's been a wonderful start to festivities in the city this year and we're well on our way to seeing over 3 million people come and celebrate Christmas with us.
"With just three weeks until the big day, there's plenty still to enjoy at Edinburgh's Christmas, including a Nativity Carol Concert and When You Wish Upon A Star's Santa Fun Run.
"The countdown to Hogmanay has begun in earnest with bring four days of events to celebrate 30 years of Edinburgh's Hogmanay. There's something for everyone in this year's programme and we cannot wait to welcome in the New Year as only Edinburgh can."
To find out more about Edinburgh Hogamany 2023 and to book tickets, visit the Hogmanay website.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here