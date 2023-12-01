They also said they were first made aware of the rumours in February.

According to the Daily Mail, the relationship is said to have taken place in 2020, when restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid saw Scots told not to mix with anyone from outside their household.

Both were married at the time.

The names of those involved in the infidelity cannot be revealed due to legal reasons.

The partner of one of the politicians told the paper: “The affair wrecked my marriage. I've thought long and hard about going public about this, but I feel I can't.

“I am fearful about the repercussions if I did, and I have to protect my family at all costs. That's the most important thing for me.

“However, I'm relieved that people now know that there was an affair. The whole thing has been devastating for me.”

It is understood he has texts between the two politicians.

An SNP spokesperson said: "We are aware of rumours being reported in the media concerning two particular politicians, which first circulated in February.

"No substantiation for these rumours has ever been offered, very simply because these allegations are categorically untrue.”