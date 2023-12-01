A “period of drift, rather than serious decline” looks to be in prospect for UK house prices, a leading think tank concluded today after building society Nationwide revealed another monthly rise in residential property values.
The EY ITEM Club declared the “housing market’s weakest point may have passed”, after Nationwide reported a 0.2% rise in house prices on a seasonally adjusted basis in November. This was the third consecutive monthly increase and contrasted with expectations of a fall. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.4% decline.
However, it is important to keep all of this in context.
The EY ITEM Club noted: “Average rates on new mortgages are at a 15-year high and activity in the housing market, as measured by mortgage lending and approvals, is weak. And the Monetary Policy Committee’s ‘high for longer’ message on interest rates means markets have reined back expectations of how much borrowing costs will be cut next year.”
Nationwide’s chief economist, Robert Gardner, noted the year-on-year movement signalled by the November house price index “remains weak”.
However, the year-on-year fall in house prices did decelerate from 3.3% in October to 2% last month, which Mr Gardner noted was the strongest outturn since February 2023.
And, interestingly, Mr Gardner flagged the recent shift in market expectations on UK base rates - which have been raised from a record low of 0.1% in December 2021 to 5.25% - and potential positive implications of the change in view.
Mr Gardner said: “There has been a significant change in market expectations for the future path of Bank Rate in recent months which, if sustained, could provide much-needed support for housing market activity.
“In mid-August, investors had expected the Bank of England to raise rates to a peak of around 6% and lower them only modestly, to [circa] 4%, over the next five years. By the end of November, this had shifted to a view that rates have now peaked, at 5.25%, and that they will be lowered to around 3.5% in the years ahead.”
He added: “These shifts are important as they have led to a decline in the longer-term interest rates - swap rates - that underpin fixed-rate mortgage pricing. If sustained, this will help to ease the affordability pressures that have been stifling housing market activity in recent quarters, where the number of mortgage approvals for house purchases has been running at [circa] 30% below pre-pandemic levels.
“While mortgage rates are unlikely to return to the lows prevailing in the aftermath of the pandemic, modestly lower borrowing costs, together with solid rates of income growth and weak/negative house price growth, should help underpin a modest rise in activity in the quarters ahead.”
However, he observed that “a rapid rebound still appears unlikely”.
Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY ITEM Club, flagged the think tank’s belief that “the risk of a serious correction in prices is increasingly remote”.
He said: “The housing market’s fundamentals are looking a little healthier of late. The MPC’s decision to hold interest rates unchanged in November for the second successive meeting has contributed to another fall in quoted mortgage rates.”
Mr Beck added: “Another hold when the MPC meets later this month appears very likely. The rapid pace of growth in average wages, alongside flat or declining house prices, has led to a significant fall in the ratio of house prices to average earnings, improving affordability in that respect. And healthy household balance sheets and low unemployment have kept mortgage defaults and forced sales very low, keeping supply down.”
