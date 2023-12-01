Nicola Sturgeon communicated to the public in an “unhelpful and confusing” way during the Covid-19 pandemic, Matt Hancock has said.
The former Health Secretary made the remarks during the UK Covid-19 Inquiry on Friday (December 1), where he claimed the former First Minister would put "some kind of spin" on announcements.
But Mr Hancock also said he had a “constructive relationship” with his counterparts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and their weekly briefings felt like “therapy sessions”.
The inquiry was shown WhatsApp messages sent by Mr Hancock in July 2020, about measures imposed by the UK Government which ordered people returning from Spain to isolate for 14 days afterwards to help slow the spread of the virus.
Read more: Matt Hancock: Some regional leaders put politics ahead of public health
Prior to the announcement, Mr Hancock was told Number 10 wanted to communicate the matter “asap”, and the former health secretary replied: “Me too. It will leak anyway – and the Scots will try to get their announcement out first.”
He was asked by Claire Mitchell, representing Scottish Covid Bereaved at the inquiry: “What is the issue with the first minister communicating that to the people of Scotland first?”
Mr Hancock said: “There were a number of moments when the first minister of Scotland would communicate in a way that was unhelpful and confusing to the public.
“Sometimes, (she) would leave a meeting and begin communication of a decision, for instance, sooner than agreed.”
Mr Hancock added: “We found it much more difficult when decisions went up to first minister level, particularly with Nicola Sturgeon.
Read more: Matt Hancock acknowledges affair with aide damaged public confidence
“Because we would find that sometimes some kind of spin was put on what was essentially substantively the same decision. So it was a frustration, I’ve got to be honest about that.”
A spokesperson for Ms Sturgeon said: “There is not a scrap of evidence for Matt Hancock’s claims.
“He should be taking responsibility for his own decisions – as Nicola will do when she gives evidence to the inquiry early next year – rather than seeking to blame others.
“Nicola communicated openly and frankly with the people of Scotland on a daily basis.
“It was her duty in the grave situation we faced to take and communicate clearly the decisions necessary to protect the country as far as possible.
“She was accountable to the Scottish people in discharging that duty, not to Matt Hancock.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel