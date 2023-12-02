READ MORE: Scottish Greens deal major blow to hospitality sector

The attraction has welcomed more than 700,000 visitors from around 131 countries to date. It offers whisky lovers “immersive storytelling”, taking them through the 200-year-old history of Johnnie Walker, and aims to challenge preconceived ideas of how whisky should be enjoyed.

Rob Maxwell, head of Johnnie Walker Princes Street, said: “Everyone associated with Johnnie Walker Princes Street is enormously proud of this award.

“When we set out to create Johnnie Walker Princes Street, we had the ambition of putting Scotland at the forefront of global food and drink tourism, and this award is recognition that we have made great strides towards that ambition.

“We are now focused on the future and building on this award to make Johnnie Walker, Scotch whisky and Scotland even more successful.”

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: “Congratulations to Johnnie Walker Princes Street. This achievement recognises the investment and time that has been put in by Diageo and the team at Johnnie Walker Princes Street to create a truly world-class visitor experience.

“Research continues to show visitors love to connect with the people and places associated with our iconic food and drink. Whisky has huge international appeal, and this award confirms the important role it plays in the Scottish tourism experience.”