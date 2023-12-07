One exciting sector in this context is the space industry.

In our second edition of our monthly Business HQ supplement, business writer Kristy Dorsey takes a deep dive into Scotland’s space industry and delivers a fascinating array of articles on what has been going on and what the future might hold.

She looks at the launchpads, the rocket makers, the satellite manufacturers, and the service providers, featuring in-depth interviews with the key movers and shakers in this scintillating space, if you’ll pardon the pun.

Kristy addresses the funding issues and what it will take for Scotland’s space community to scale up into a mature industry that can compete on a global stage.

She speaks to Volodymer Levykin of Skyrora about the impact on the sector of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

And Kristy observes that “NewSpace” appears to be ushering in fresh opportunities for women in STEM, which is for good reason a key government policy focus.

Among the things that the future might hold, she reports, are the development of drugs in space, and the mining of asteroids for rare metals.

Meanwhile, Scott Wright brings us an exclusive story about a threat to Scotch whisky giant Diageo’s net zero ambitions from long delays in securing new electricity connections to power major sites.

Mark Williamson analyses the outlook for energy sector investment. He has some good news on this front in a North Sea context.

The University of Strathclyde’s highly regarded Fraser of Allander Institute analyses Scotland’s economy.

Colin Cardwell speaks to Sandy Begbie of industry body Scottish Financial Enterprise on its new growth strategy for the sector.

Polly Purvis, tech industry stalwart and incoming chair of company creation programme Converge, writes about the need to simplify Scotland's crowded innovation ecosystem.

Brian Donnelly interviews Ian Greenhill of advertising agency and broadcast production company Studio Something, who has ambitions for the firm to win an Oscar.

Catriona Stewart looks at the future of Glasgow’s Golden Z. And David Bol writes on the hot topic of heat pumps.

Kim McAllister focuses on artificial intelligence, interviewing Professor Helen Hastie.

Law firm Shepherd and Wedderburn offers its insights on the big issue of ESG (environmental, social and governance).

We also feature columns from entrepreneurs Willie Haughey and Antoinette Fionda-Douglas, and business and life coach Ed Haddon.

And The Herald’s business writers once again discuss what they have been writing about over the last month, offering their expert perspectives on a broad range of business and economic news and developments. There has been plenty going on.

Scott Wright meanwhile takes a look at who has had a good month, and who has had a month to forget.

I hope you enjoy the second edition of our monthly Business HQ supplement, and find the content informative, insightful, and valuable.