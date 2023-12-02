The Gofundme account hopes to raise £10,000 for the couple and was shared on social media by the woman’s workplace, Citidogs dog creche in Edinburgh.

In less than 24 hours it had collected more than £8,900, and looked certain to smash its target.

The 43-year-old woman and her 54-year-old partner were rescued from the rubble of their home, but their current condition is unknown.

The 84-year-old who died is believed to be their neighbour, named locally at James Smith.

The devastation seen from the air

Citidogs posted on Facebook: “Last night our very precious Stephanie and her partner Rab, lost their home and all of their wordly belongings in an explosion which completely destroyed their house.

“By some complete miracle, both were rescued and are in hospital recovering from their injuries.

“We are completely devastated for them and obviously so very sad for and worried about our friend

“If anyone could spare a few pennies to help them repair their lives when the time comes, it would be much appreciated.”

People rushed to the scene of the blast in Baberton Mains Avenue last night.

One neighbour, Steven MacLennan, told how he pulled the woman from burning rubble inside the house.

Others living nearby helped to evacuate the man and give him treatment until the emergency services arrived.

READ MORE: Neighbour pulled woman from burning rubble

Several houses in the Cul-de-sac have been evacuated after the explosion, which left debris strewn over a wide area.

Several windows in neighbouring properties were smashed and a number of cars were covered in rubble.

An appeal has been issued to help one family-of four, who have been left homeless while an investigation is carried out.

The scene of the explosion on Saturday

The local Juniper Green and Baberton Mains Community Council posted on Facbook: “The tragic explosion in Baberton Mains has meant a neighbouring family of four being advised by the police that they cannot stay in their home.

“If you can offer a space for them or can suggest possible options please post below and we will put you in contact.”

READ MORE: Man dies after blast destroys house

It is understood Edinburgh City Council and the local MSP stepped in to help the family find accommodation.

Cammy Day, leader of Edinburgh City Council, said: “This is incredibly sad news for the city and all of our thoughts are with those affected.

“We’re very grateful to the emergency services who responded so quickly and tirelessly last night, evacuating the scene and making the surrounding area safe.

“I know that council officers assisted into the early hours of this morning and continue to stand ready to support all agencies and the local community.”

Sue Webber, a Scottish Tory MSP for the Lothian region, said on social media: “Such tragic news, in such a close community.

“Thank you to all the emergency services that attended. My thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by this incident.”

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, the SNP's Joanna Cherry KC said: "I am so sad to read of this terrible tragedy in #Baberton and just before Xmas."

The Edinburgh South West MP also shared her contact details and offered her assistance to the family affected.

It has been speculated that the explosion was caused by gas, and this is being investigated.

A spokeswoman for gas distributor SGN said the body was brought in to assist emergency services and “ensure the immediate vicinity” was “made safe”, adding it was “too early to speculate” on the cause of the explosion.

“At around 10.45pm last night, we received a request to assist the emergency services following reports of a serious explosion in Baberton, Edinburgh,” the spokeswoman said.

READ MORE: Journalist neighbour says blast 'like Baghdad'

“Our engineers worked with the emergency services to ensure the immediate vicinity in Baberton Mains Avenue was made safe in our role as the gas emergency service.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the family of the man who has tragically died as well as those who have been injured.

“While it is too early to speculate as to what has happened, we are working closely with the authorities to help discover the cause.”