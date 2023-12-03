Her administration has long been maligned by those on the left of the political spectrum.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Sir Keir said the former prime minister “sought to drag Britain out of its stupor by setting loose our natural entrepreneurialism”.

In the piece, the Labour leader also praised Sir Tony Blair, who he said “reimagined a stale, outdated Labour Party into one that could seize the optimism of the late 1990s”.

But Humza Yousaf attacked Sir Keir for the comments – which will be seen as an attempt to woo Conservative voters ahead of the next general election.

“What Thatcher did to mining and industrial communities was not ‘entrepreneurialism’, it was vandalism,” he said on X, formerly Twitter.

“Starmer praising Thatcher is an insult to those communities in Scotland, and across the UK, who still bear the scars of her disastrous policies.”

The row comes as the SNP face an electoral challenge from a resurgent Labour party.

Conflicting polls last week gave differing assessments of the two party's support among voters ahead of a general election expected next year.

One survey put the SNP ahead of Scottish Labour by 10 points in Westminster voting intentions, while another put Labour two points ahead.