A total of 13,792 assaults on NHS staff were recorded from April 2022 to July 2023 but NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde - Scotland's largest health board - did not provide figures which means the true total is likely to be much higher.

Almost 40% of the assaults were recorded in a single health board – NHS Grampian – where over 5,000 attacks on staff took place.

The responses also highlight the “deeply alarming” lack of criminal charges being brought against those who carried out the “deplorable and sickening” assaults, said the party, with only 775 people charged under the Emergency Workers (Scotland) Act.

READ MORE: Doctors' leader grilled over private work by consultants 'trained by NHS'

That figure also covers police officers and firefighters, indicating that even fewer assaults on NHS workers were recorded.

The Scottish Conservatives have pledged to double the maximum sentence for anyone who assaults an emergency worker.

Dr Sandesh Gulhane says the “discredited and distracted” SNP health secretary Michael Matheson must urgently address the findings ahead of the winter period in Scotland’s NHS, where the pressures faced by staff and patients will only intensify.

He urged Mr Matheson, or his successor, to outline a plan to ensure all of the country’s health boards have the resources they need to protect “dedicated” staff.

READ MORE: 'The situation is getting worse': Mental health patients 'trapped' in Scottish hospitals

He said: “The number of assaults recorded against dedicated NHS workers in such a short period of time is shocking and shameful. My thoughts are with my colleagues who have been on the receiving end of these deplorable and sickening assaults.

“It’s intolerable for any NHS employee to be assaulted in the workplace, and there must be a zero-tolerance attitude towards this sort of behaviour.

“With NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde failing to provide figures, the true tally will be much higher.

“It is also deeply alarming that the SNP’s weak approach to justice means very few people are getting charged for these assaults.

“Many individuals clearly sense they can get away with assaulting NHS workers. That must change, which is why the Scottish Conservatives have promised to double the maximum jail sentence for those who assault emergency workers.