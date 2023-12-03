Forecasters have warned of more snow and ice for Scotland after the country recorded one of the coldest nights of the year.
The Met Office has extended a yellow weather warning covering eastern Scotland from 5pm today to noon on Monday.
The weather service said wintry showers, with snow on hills, falling onto frozen surfaces may lead to some disruption to transport and infrastructure.
In its warning the Met Office said “occasional wintry showers will affect eastern Scotland this evening and through Monday morning, the showers falling onto frozen surfaces giving the risk of ice.
“A cm or two of snow is possible at low levels inland with 5-10cm over the hills, but showers at low levels expected to turn increasingly to rain overnight.”
Commuters are warned to expect longer journeys with some roads likely to be icy and hazardous.
Over half the country is expected to be affected, with the Highlands, central belt and east coast all set to see the worst conditions.
The warning added: "Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.
"There will also be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths".
READ MORE: Met Office predicts freezing temps to last all weekend
People were also told that they could suffer "some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces".
It follows another cold and snowy evening with the thermometer hitting minus 11C in Aviemore in the Highlands over the weekend.
And swathes of the country were blanketed in snow, causing major travel disruption.
Glasgow Airport temporarily suspended all flights yesterday morning, with the transport hub posting on X, formerly Twitter, at 7.24am that it was doing so because of "heavier than forecast snow".
There was disruption to trains in the west of Scotland, with operator ScotRail posting: "The snow is affecting some signalling systems and staff are working as quickly as possible to rectify these just now."
READ MORE: Uphill struggle for beleaguered ski resort
Winter weather is causing problems across the UK. More than 2,500 people are without electricity in Cumbria after power cuts followed heavy snow in the county.
Electricity North West’s list of live power cuts at 10am showed that 2,508 customers were affected across Cumbria, including 256 in Lowick, South Lakeland.
In most cases, the electricity operator estimates that power will be restored at 10pm on Sunday.
In a post on social media, Electricity North West said: “Access is difficult and our teams are using 4x4s to try to reach sections of the damaged network.”
Cumbria Fire & Rescue Service said it was working through the night to rescue people from cars trapped in deep snow.
The service said a multi-agency response was ongoing to the weather-related major incident in Cumbria.
In a post on social media, Cumbria Fire & Rescue Service (CFRS) said: “CFRS have been working through the night rescuing people from their cars trapped in deep snow.
“Please do not travel unless necessary as many roads are still affected with snow and ice.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here