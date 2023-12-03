The weather service said wintry showers, with snow on hills, falling onto frozen surfaces may lead to some disruption to transport and infrastructure.

In its warning the Met Office said “occasional wintry showers will affect eastern Scotland this evening and through Monday morning, the showers falling onto frozen surfaces giving the risk of ice.

“A cm or two of snow is possible at low levels inland with 5-10cm over the hills, but showers at low levels expected to turn increasingly to rain overnight.”

Commuters are warned to expect longer journeys with some roads likely to be icy and hazardous.

Over half the country is expected to be affected, with the Highlands, central belt and east coast all set to see the worst conditions.

The warning added: "Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

"There will also be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths".

People were also told that they could suffer "some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces".

It follows another cold and snowy evening with the thermometer hitting minus 11C in Aviemore in the Highlands over the weekend.

And swathes of the country were blanketed in snow, causing major travel disruption.

Glasgow Airport temporarily suspended all flights yesterday morning, with the transport hub posting on X, formerly Twitter, at 7.24am that it was doing so because of "heavier than forecast snow".

There was disruption to trains in the west of Scotland, with operator ScotRail posting: "The snow is affecting some signalling systems and staff are working as quickly as possible to rectify these just now."

Winter weather is causing problems across the UK. More than 2,500 people are without electricity in Cumbria after power cuts followed heavy snow in the county.

Electricity North West’s list of live power cuts at 10am showed that 2,508 customers were affected across Cumbria, including 256 in Lowick, South Lakeland.

In most cases, the electricity operator estimates that power will be restored at 10pm on Sunday.

In a post on social media, Electricity North West said: “Access is difficult and our teams are using 4x4s to try to reach sections of the damaged network.”

Cumbria Fire & Rescue Service said it was working through the night to rescue people from cars trapped in deep snow.

The service said a multi-agency response was ongoing to the weather-related major incident in Cumbria.

In a post on social media, Cumbria Fire & Rescue Service (CFRS) said: “CFRS have been working through the night rescuing people from their cars trapped in deep snow.

“Please do not travel unless necessary as many roads are still affected with snow and ice.”