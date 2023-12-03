The landlady of a famous Scottish Gaelic pub is to step down three months after the city "institution" was sold to an English company.
Nina Steele said: "It has been a privilege to run the Park Bar over the last 30-odd years. The Park plays a special role not only in the local community but also within Gaeldom and with followers of traditional ceilidh music."
The historic hub of the Gaelic community in Glasgow was sold by Dundas Heritable to Chorley-based Trust Inns.
Graham + Sibbald is inviting offers of £75,000 per annum for the leasehold interest in the pub, with an ingoing premium of £225,000 sought, business editor Ian McConnell reported this week.
Scottish Greens deal major blow to hospitality in fight for support
Hopes held by the hospitality industry for a cut in business rates at the Scottish Budget this month looked to have been dealt a major blow.
Lorna Slater, Scottish Greens MSP for Lothian (Region) and minister for green skills, circular economy, and biodiversity, has declared that her party "cannot support a new relief from non-domestic rates for businesses in the hospitality sector". The Scottish Greens are the junior partners in a power-sharing agreement with the SNP at Holyrood, meaning that the SNP relies on its support to pass key legislation such as the Scottish Budget.
Michelin star chef launches new restaurant with £7,500 membership
An acclaimed chef has dropped a spectacular "soft launch" of a new restaurant that is opening in the former premises of something of a Scottish fine dining institution.
The US-born Michelin-starred chef has said he is to celebrate the "wealth of Scottish produce, meat, and seafood" with a membership deal that brings befitting benefits for an annual fee of between £300 and £7,500.
BUSINESS BRIEFING 📈
Family-owned recycling company with 100 staff sold to sector giant Biffa
A family-owned firm employing 100 people from its recycling facility on the outskirts of Edinburgh has been sold to waste management giant Biffa for an undisclosed sum.
One of the leading independent providers of resource management services in Scotland, Hamilton Waste & Recycling processes more than 135,000 tonnes of material annually on behalf of construction groups, restaurants and local authorities. Its processing and recycling business includes wood and plasterboard, and diverts more than 65,000 mattresses away from landfill every year. (This article first appeared in our daily Business Briefing)
