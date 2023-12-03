A Scots council could face legal action for 'reputational damage' after a man representing a conservation group was banned from raising complaints with officials.
Desmond Barr, who leads the Friends of Hawkhead Cemetery group in Paisley, was told by Renfrewshire Council that he had made too many inquiries about the 'poor' state of his local graveyard.
The local authority disclosed to the media that Mr Barr had made 57 enquiries over a nine-day period in June this year.
He was told that officials he contacts directly would no longer respond to his enquiries about moss and weeds on paths, the grass-cutting schedule and council policy on the inspection of headstones and he was advised to send emails to a generic council mailbox.
It later transpired that his 57 complaints were made over a period of one year and the council has now apologised.
READ MORE: Inside Paisley's new £7million library...and there are Daleks
Mr Barr says he is now taking legal advice claiming the council's action have damaged his "reputation and credibility."
He said: “Council officials wrongly claiming I had sent all those emails in only a nine-day period has damaged my reputation and credibility.
“They make me out as some kind of pest, who was bombarding them with emails and this plainly wasn’t the case.
"“I am taking legal advice about being banned and the council’s false claims to the media in a bid to justify their outrageous attempts to silence me."
READ MORE: Scots region sees third highest rise in property prices in the UK
The apology letter from the council states: “It appears that unfortunately when providing background to the media queries we received following the Friends of Hawkhead Cemetery Press release, the incorrect period was applied to the correspondence and should have been 57 queries between the period of 17 June 2022 and 26 June 2023.
“I would like to apologise for this error and we are this morning contacting those journalists who had made contact to clarify this point and where that guidance had been reported, we have asked for a correction.”
Mr Barr added: “All I’ve been doing as chairperson of the Friends of Hawkhead group is representing the concerns of the families of people who are buried there and trying to get the council to properly maintain the cemetery.
”I’ve said many times before that if the council would only do what is right and keep the cemetery in a proper state of maintenance and repair, then I wouldn’t need to contact them.”
The Herald has contacted Renfrewshire Council for comment.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here